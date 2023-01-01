$111,980+ tax & licensing
$111,980
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$111,980
+ taxes & licensing
11KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10144548
- Stock #: 3Y187
- VIN: 1FT6W1EV3PWG19850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3Y187
- Mileage 11 KM
Vehicle Description
Don’t forget to check out the window sticker! Click on the blue bar right side of the picture.
Vehicle Features
Packages
-EXTAX
16P
18A
44L
47W
511A
63X
99V
AZ
HB
T2P
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0