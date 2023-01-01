Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

11 KM

Details Description Features

$111,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$111,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Contact Seller

$111,980

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10144548
  • Stock #: 3Y187
  • VIN: 1FT6W1EV3PWG19850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3Y187
  • Mileage 11 KM

Vehicle Description

Don’t forget to check out the window sticker! Click on the blue bar right side of the picture.

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
16P
18A
44L
47W
511A
63X
99V
AZ
HB
T2P

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

2023 Ford Escape Act...
 13 KM
$37,794 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 Ligh...
 11 KM
$111,980 + tax & lic
2017 Dutchmen Voltag...
 500 KM
$79,000 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory