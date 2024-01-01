Menu
<p>2023 Medium Roof, Cargo Van, very nice condition with 60518 kms. Includes sync 3, 4 screen, keyless entry pad, extended fuel tank (117L), extended length running boards, cruise control and more.  Come on down to test drive today!</p>

2023 Ford Transit

$53,000

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Transit

T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD

2023 Ford Transit

T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C81PKA26191

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 3Y016
  • Mileage 0

2023 Medium Roof, Cargo Van, very nice condition with 60518 kms. Includes sync 3, 4" screen, keyless entry pad, extended fuel tank (117L), extended length running boards, cruise control and more.  Come on down to test drive today!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2023 Ford Transit