2023 Ford Transit
T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C81PKA26191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 3Y016
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2023 Medium Roof, Cargo Van, very nice condition with 60518 kms. Includes sync 3, 4" screen, keyless entry pad, extended fuel tank (117L), extended length running boards, cruise control and more. Come on down to test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
