<p>2024 F-150 XLT 302A, only 43,894kms, power heated front seats,, 12 productivity screen, sync 4 with 12 centre screen, XLT black appearance package, spray in bed liner and more.  Call us to schedule a test drive today!</p>

2024 Ford F-150

43,894 KM

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150

XLT

2024 Ford F-150

XLT

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,894KM
VIN 1FTFW3XRKD73950

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,894 KM

2024 F-150 XLT 302A, only 43,894kms, power heated front seats,, 12" productivity screen, sync 4 with 12" centre screen, XLT black appearance package, spray in bed liner and more.  Call us to schedule a test drive today!

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2024 Ford F-150