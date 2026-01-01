Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Very nice 2025 Escape Active AWD, ONLY <strong>25,587 kms</strong>, Vapor Blue Metallic, cold weather package, heated steering wheel, heated mirrors, remote start, heated front seats, power lift gate, all weather floor mats, mini spare tire, tech package, lane centering assist, adaptive cruise and more!  Call us or come on down for a test drive!</p>

2025 Ford Escape

25,587 KM

Details Description Features

$32,200

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Ford Escape

Active

Watch This Vehicle
13520175

2025 Ford Escape

Active

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1769551324
  2. 1769551325
  3. 1769551324
  4. 1769551325
  5. 1769551324
  6. 1769551324
  7. 1769551325
  8. 1769551324
  9. 1769551324
  10. 1769551324
  11. 1769551324
  12. 1769551325
Contact Seller

$32,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,587KM
VIN 1FMCU9GN8SUA38333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vapor Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2025 Escape Active AWD, ONLY 25,587 kms, Vapor Blue Metallic, cold weather package, heated steering wheel, heated mirrors, remote start, heated front seats, power lift gate, all weather floor mats, mini spare tire, tech package, lane centering assist, adaptive cruise and more!  Call us or come on down for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX FWD for sale in Elie, MB
2018 Kia Sedona LX FWD 143,201 KM $17,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW Lariat for sale in Elie, MB
2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW Lariat 86,003 KM $77,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Elie, MB
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 48,921 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2025 Ford Escape