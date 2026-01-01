Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2025 F-150 XLT 302A, 3.5L V6, XLT black appearance package, 18 gloss black aluminum wheels, tow/haul package, brake controller, bed utility package and more!  Come see us to test drive today!</p>

2025 Ford F-150

49,339 KM

Details Description Features

$56,295

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14444431.823379125?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32950

2025 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$56,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
49,339KM
VIN 1FTFW3L86SKE32918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Sport Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,339 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 F-150 XLT 302A, 3.5L V6, XLT black appearance package, 18" gloss black aluminum wheels, tow/haul package, brake controller, bed utility package and more!  Come see us to test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Elie, MB
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 50,503 KM $44,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend for sale in Elie, MB
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 75,703 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla XSE for sale in Elie, MB
2022 Toyota Corolla XSE 0 $28,900 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,295

+ taxes & licensing>

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2025 Ford F-150