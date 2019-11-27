OnStar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!



Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, you'll always be in style. This 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today in Gimli.



Thanks to new technology and structural upgrades plus a strong desire to keep the Silverado a leader in its class, the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado is built with you in mind. The Silverado 1500 offers impressive towing capacities and when you factor in its comfortable seats, a smooth ride, plus low wind and road noise levels, Silverado 1500 proves that it's the truck one you want. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 206335 kms. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.



To apply right now for financing use this link :http://www.gimliford.ca/new/apply-for-credit.html







Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!



Dealer Permit #-5358

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gimli. o~o

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Safety Onstar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.