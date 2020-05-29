Menu
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gimli Ford

204-642-5137

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

204-642-5137

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,082KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5090402
  • Stock #: 003676A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG2CT241726
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package!

Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this Dodge Journey has a lot to offer. This 2012 Dodge Journey is for sale today in Gimli.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 111,082 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.gimliford.ca/new/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $76.98 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.69% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $1845 ). See dealer for details.

Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!

Dealer Permit #-5358
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gimli. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Sound Package

