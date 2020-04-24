16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM!
Escape from monotony in the stylish, athletic Ford Escape. This 2012 Ford Escape is for sale today in Gimli.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 146,147 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9EG5CKC57008.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $85.54 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.69% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $2050 ). See dealer for details.
