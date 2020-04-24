Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford Escape

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

204-642-5137

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,147KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4933722
  • Stock #: 003697A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG5CKC57008
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM!

Escape from monotony in the stylish, athletic Ford Escape. This 2012 Ford Escape is for sale today in Gimli.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 146,147 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9EG5CKC57008.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.gimliford.ca/new/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $85.54 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.69% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $2050 ). See dealer for details.

Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!

Dealer Permit #-5358
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gimli. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Sync
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gimli Ford

2017 Honda CR-V LX
 58,904 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 192,600 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SEL
 111,618 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Gimli Ford

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-642-XXXX

(click to show)

204-642-5137

Send A Message