16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0
204-642-5137
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2012 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Gimli.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 111,556 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 32V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows.
Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!
