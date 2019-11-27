Menu
2014 GMC Acadia

SLE1

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

204-642-5137

Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,661KM
  • Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4373751
  • Stock #: 11442B
  • VIN: 1GKKRNEDXEJ340317
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

The jack-of-all-trades Acadia is ready to tackle the trails - and carpool lanes - with plenty of storage and room for up to seven. -Car and Driver This 2014 GMC Acadia is for sale today in Gimli.

The 2014 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a capable SUV, but don't need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is the perfect vehicle for you. It can haul plenty of passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and an ultra smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. This SUV has 167661 kms. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link :http://www.gimliford.ca/new/apply-for-credit.html



Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!

Dealer Permit #-5358
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gimli. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SiriusXM

