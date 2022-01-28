Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

217,716 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gimli Ford

204-642-5137

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

204-642-5137

  1. 8188521
  2. 8188521
  3. 8188521
  4. 8188521
  5. 8188521
  6. 8188521
  7. 8188521
  8. 8188521
  9. 8188521
  10. 8188521
  11. 8188521
  12. 8188521
  13. 8188521
  14. 8188521
  15. 8188521
  16. 8188521
  17. 8188521
  18. 8188521
  19. 8188521
  20. 8188521
  21. 8188521
  22. 8188521
  23. 8188521
  24. 8188521
  25. 8188521
  26. 8188521
  27. 8188521
  28. 8188521
  29. 8188521
  30. 8188521
  31. 8188521
  32. 8188521
  33. 8188521
  34. 8188521
  35. 8188521
  36. 8188521
  37. 8188521
  38. 8188521
  39. 8188521
  40. 8188521
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

217,716KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8188521
  • Stock #: 12000A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC2FG493985

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 217,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!

Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today in Gimli.

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 217,716 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.gimliford.ca/new/apply-for-credit.html



Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!

Dealer Permit #-5358
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gimli. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gimli Ford

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 217,716 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 190,026 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sorento LX
 159,479 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gimli Ford

Gimli Ford

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

Call Dealer

204-642-XXXX

(click to show)

204-642-5137

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory