$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gimli Ford
204-642-5137
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Gimli Ford
16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0
204-642-5137
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
217,716KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8188521
- Stock #: 12000A
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC2FG493985
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 217,716 KM
Vehicle Description
Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today in Gimli.
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 217,716 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.gimliford.ca/new/apply-for-credit.html
Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!
Dealer Permit #-5358
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gimli. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Gimli Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Gimli Ford
16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0