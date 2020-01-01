Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

204-642-5137

  1. 4421451
  2. 4421451
  3. 4421451
  4. 4421451
  5. 4421451
  6. 4421451
  7. 4421451
  8. 4421451
  9. 4421451
  10. 4421451
  11. 4421451
  12. 4421451
  13. 4421451
  14. 4421451
  15. 4421451
  16. 4421451
  17. 4421451
  18. 4421451
  19. 4421451
  20. 4421451
  21. 4421451
  22. 4421451
  23. 4421451
  24. 4421451
  25. 4421451
  26. 4421451
  27. 4421451
  28. 4421451
  29. 4421451
  30. 4421451
  31. 4421451
  32. 4421451
  33. 4421451
  34. 4421451
  35. 4421451
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,412KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4421451
  • Stock #: 11459A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX5FUC50050
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SYNC, SiriusXM!

With excellent fuel economy, plenty of engine power and lots of cargo area, this Ford Escape is designed to have your back no matter what the task. This 2015 Ford Escape is for sale today in Gimli.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 118412 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GX5FUC50050.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.gimliford.ca/new/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $100.74 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.49% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $4010 ). See dealer for details.

Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!

Dealer Permit #-5358
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gimli. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Sync
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gimli Ford

2017 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 86,000 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 234,509 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 58,850 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
Gimli Ford

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-642-XXXX

(click to show)

204-642-5137

Send A Message