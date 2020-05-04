16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0
204-642-5137
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
The Ford Focus is a smart, agile machine that's as efficient as it is fun to drive. Plenty of room, lots of tech, and a great looking package make this an attractive compact. This 2016 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Gimli.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment.This hatchback has 133,348 kms. It's magnetic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
Our Focus's trim level is Titanium. Premium features in a compact car; that's what the Titanium trim is all about. This Focus includes the advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, HD radio, and Sony premium sound. You get leather-trimmed seats, heated in the front, and 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space. Other features include intelligent access with push-button start, remote start, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, reverse sensing, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.24% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $7201 ). See dealer for details.
Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gimli. o~o
