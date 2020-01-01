Menu
2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

204-642-5137

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,850KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4404633
  • Stock #: 11461A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD8HUC91250
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control

Have you driven a Ford lately? If not and are considering a compact SUV, the 2017 Ford Escape has got to be on your list. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Gimli.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 58850 kms. It's white platinum in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD8HUC91250.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.gimliford.ca/new/apply-for-credit.html



Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!

Dealer Permit #-5358
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gimli. o~o

