16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0
204-642-5137
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Gimli.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 192,600 kms. It's shadow black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 32V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EFXHFB70494.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.gimliford.ca/new/apply-for-credit.html
Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!
Dealer Permit #-5358
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gimli. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0