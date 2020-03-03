16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0
204-642-5137
Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Touch Screen!
The Honda CR-V excels at things that matter to families including having a huge interior, a quiet cabin, superior features, and great cargo capacity. This 2017 Honda CR-V is for sale today in Gimli.
A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 58,904 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This CR-V LX is an excellent value. It comes standard with a 7 inch display audio system with Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, aluminum wheels, 60/40 split folding back seats, heated front seats, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, pushbutton start, remote start, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Touch Screen.
Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gimli. o~o
