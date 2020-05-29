Menu
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gimli Ford

204-642-5137

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

204-642-5137

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

  70,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5191136
  Stock #: 11637A
  VIN: 3GCUKREC5JG495778
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
MyLink, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, SiriusXM, EZ-Lift Tailgate!

This dependable Chevy Silverado is a straightforward, good-looking pickup that will work in nearly every circumstance. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Gimli.

This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 70,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LS. This Silverado 1500 LS is a step above the base WT model and includes Chevrolet MyLink radio, wireless bluetooth and a 6 speaker stereo. Additionally, it also comes with SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE, power windows, remote keyless entry and a remote locking tailgate. Furthermore, electronic cruise control, Stabilitrak stability control system and OnStar Guidance Plan is also standard on this vehicle. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Mylink, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Siriusxm, Ez-lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.gimliford.ca/new/apply-for-credit.html



Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!

Dealer Permit #-5358
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gimli. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Mylink
  • EZ-lift tailgate
  • SiriusXM

Gimli Ford

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

