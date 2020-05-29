+ taxes & licensing
16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0
MyLink, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, SiriusXM, EZ-Lift Tailgate!
This dependable Chevy Silverado is a straightforward, good-looking pickup that will work in nearly every circumstance. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Gimli.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 70,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LS. This Silverado 1500 LS is a step above the base WT model and includes Chevrolet MyLink radio, wireless bluetooth and a 6 speaker stereo. Additionally, it also comes with SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE, power windows, remote keyless entry and a remote locking tailgate. Furthermore, electronic cruise control, Stabilitrak stability control system and OnStar Guidance Plan is also standard on this vehicle. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Mylink, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Siriusxm, Ez-lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.gimliford.ca/new/apply-for-credit.html
