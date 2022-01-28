Menu
2019 Ford Escape

28,200 KM

Details Description

$34,289

+ tax & licensing
$34,289

+ taxes & licensing

Gimli Ford

204-642-5137

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

204-642-5137

$34,289

+ taxes & licensing

28,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8252866
  • Stock #: 12048A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD7KUB13741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 12048A
  • Mileage 28,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

With limitless capability, connectivity, and confidence, the 2019 Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Gimli.

The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 28,200 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escape's trim level is SEL 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, electronic stability control and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors to help get you out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9HD7KUB13741.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.gimliford.ca/new/apply-for-credit.html



Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Gimli Auto Ltd. is family owned and have been doing business in our community for over 25 years!

Dealer Permit #-5358 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gimli Ford

Gimli Ford

16 7th Ave, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0

