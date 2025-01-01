$69,800+ tax & licensing
1940 Chevrolet Cabriolet
STUNNING HOT ROD! SHOW CAR BUILT TO DRIVE & ENJOY!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CW7548
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $69,800 Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, ALL TRADES CONSIDERED!
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, HIGH DOLLAR BUILD, MULTI AWARD WINNING SHOW CAR THAT WAS BUILT NOT JUST TO SHOW BUT TO DRIVE AND ENJOY,. YOU CAN DRIVE THIS CAR ANYWHERE AS THIS WAS NOT BUILT TO BE JUST A TRAILER QUEEN BUT IT CERTAINLY SHOWS LIKE ONE! FULL CUSTOM BUILT 1940 Chevrolet Cabriolet! EXTREME HIGH END, NO EXPENSE $$ SPARED (CLOSE TO $200,00O INVESTED IN THE BUILD) - A TRUE MUST SEE. NONE NICER AT THIS PRICE POINT!!
Standing out in a crowd has been said across the automotive industry forever. So much so that it has become a bit trivial and mundane, especially if one manages to stand out in the wrong kind of crowd. But this Full Custom 1940 Chevrolet Cabriolet has no chance of falling short, already proven as a MULTI show winning car, with numerous trophies and awards to show for it! The previous owner and caretaker of this stunning car, loved and enjoyed this SHOW STOPPER for years and its now ready for its new caretaker to enjoy for years to come!! DO-NOT-MISS-OUT!! THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG AT THIS VERY LOW PRICE! This is a very well documented, full nut and bold rotisserie restoration/build and customization completed over several years and the build books that are included take us on a quick journey of rendering-to-reality final discovery.
This beautiful 1940 Chevrolet Cabriolet is stunning with a combination of the universal appeal of some of the best parking lot eye candy around and the appeal of some of the best late model sports car, this slick custom built Chevy Hotrod is truly a professionally built custom which provides its owner with the best of both worlds. What is even better, is you can have your showstopper and drive it too for less than 1/3 the money and a fraction of the time it takes for most people to build one from the ground up. If you're an anxious buyer who is tired of the 'garage furniture' culture that seems to be pervading the street rod segment of the hobby, this '40 Chevy is one of the best road ready Hot-rods your money can buy!
So many of today's customs are built with no chance of ever being unleashed on the open road or even seeing a town street, instead, they're paraded around on trailers, idled through parking lots and rolled into garages. Not so with this awesome '40 Street Rod! It's a super slick Convertible that was built to win trophies alongside the best show queens and cruise the roads with the best street cars, be it on Sunday night cruise night or a Power Cruise Tour across the country, it is no problem with this proven excellent high quality, comfortable cruising car that is completely loaded with creature comforts of the best high end modern car out there!
Chief among the build will be, of course, the ZZ4 Crate GM 350ci motor with 370hp, coupled with a Turbo 350 auto transmission with shift kit mated to a corvette Posi-Trac Diff. This stunner drives amazing thanks to the Corvette front and rear suspension, Power steering, Brakes and drive in total comfort with the Vintage air/heat/Defrost Tilt steering, Power Windows, and much more!
Some highlights:
- Full Rotisserie Restored with High Gloss Base coat clear coat paint
- Full Cabriolet Convertible with Mercedes material for the roof and boot!
- GM Crate Performance ZZ4 350 with 370hp
- Turbo 350 auto transmission with shift kit
- Polished Billet accessories, with Braided hoses
- Stainless Headers mated to Full stainless steel Dual Exhaust system
- High efficient rad
- High End Custom leather and tweed interior and trunk fully finished
- Power steering, brakes, windows, doors /trunk poppers, seat & more
- Full Set of Boyd digital dash
- Vintage Air A/C & heat/defrost
- Full Front and rear Corvette suspension
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- Corvette Rear Diff
- Full power lift trunk lid
- Brand NEW American Racing wheels and new tires
- Full custom Paint, interior, engine bay, trunk, frame and more! (Completely stunning!!)
- So much more - To much to list!!!
THIS IS ONE STUNNING CAR!!
Pictures don't do this car justice. This was a High End professionally built/restoration streetcar and has been lovingly cared for long term by the previous caretaker and owner and it shows exceptional! Not only is it Stunning looking, it runs and drives exceptionally well and is built and set up very well, to cruise around town or across the country! It shows incredible inside and out. This car Runs, Sounds and drives amazing! Great looking, Head turning MULTI Award winning car! We have been told that the owner/builder had close to $200,000 invested in this build and we believe that to be true from what we see. You would be proud to be the new owner, as the previous owners were, and now you can as well, as it was time for them to move on! Great collector car that you can drive on a Sunday for ice cream and head down to the local car shows or head out on a cross-country power cruise in full comfort and confidence!! Don't miss out on a great deal to have a beautiful Classic HotRod!! Available now with No-Disappointments. Do Not miss out on your DREAM car!!! Better than $$ in the bank!! We have a very well documented history and build for the car,. Come and see it today in our super cool Showroom!
Classic cars have proven to be among the most resilient and rewarding investments in recent years and represents better than $$ in the bank and certainly a lot more fun. Ready to make an investment you can enjoy? Please contact one of our expert sales consultants for more information. They will be happy to give you a complete walk-around, supply you with a more detailed description, and answer any questions you may have. Buy with confidence.
Please call for more information or better yet come see it in our showroom where it is on display!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.
