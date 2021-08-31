Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1950 Ford F-150

1 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
1950 Ford F-150

1950 Ford F-150

STUNNING RESTO-MOD, FLAT HEAD V8, MODS, AIR

Watch This Vehicle

1950 Ford F-150

STUNNING RESTO-MOD, FLAT HEAD V8, MODS, AIR

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 7925601
  2. 7925601
  3. 7925601
  4. 7925601
  5. 7925601
  6. 7925601
  7. 7925601
  8. 7925601
  9. 7925601
  10. 7925601
  11. 7925601
  12. 7925601
  13. 7925601
  14. 7925601
  15. 7925601
  16. 7925601
  17. 7925601
  18. 7925601
  19. 7925601
  20. 7925601
  21. 7925601
  22. 7925601
  23. 7925601
  24. 7925601
  25. 7925601
  26. 7925601
  27. 7925601
  28. 7925601
  29. 7925601
  30. 7925601
  31. 7925601
  32. 7925601
  33. 7925601
  34. 7925601
  35. 7925601
  36. 7925601
  37. 7925601
  38. 7925601
  39. 7925601
  40. 7925601
  41. 7925601
  42. 7925601
  43. 7925601
  44. 7925601
  45. 7925601
  46. 7925601
  47. 7925601
  48. 7925601
  49. 7925601
  50. 7925601
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7925601
  • Stock #: CW6078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE: $49,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES A TRULY STUNNING RESTO-MOD. NO EXPENSE SPARED BUILD. HIGHLY DESIRED, FORMER BARRET-JACKSON SHOW CAR. BUILT WITH TREMENDOUS PASSION AND ATTENTION TO DETAIL. TRULY STUNNING AND A FUN RIDE. A REAL MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! Vehicle Details: Year: 1950 Make: Ford Model: F1 Pickup Mileage: Sold TMU as 5 digit Odometer & Fully restored Style: Pickup Ext Color: Monsoon Maroon Engine: 239cid Flathead V8 (with Performance Mods) Transmission: 4 Speed manual STUNNING RESTO-MOD WITH LOTS OF $$ INVESTED - NON NICER AT THIS PRICE POINT!! No expense spared build. Every single part has been repaired, replaced, or rebuilt to create the fantastic retro look and sound. This truck is Exceptional in every way. The build was completed aprox 10 years ago, but looks every bit as good today as it did when completed!! This stunning Resto Mod 1950 Ford F1 Pickup is powered by the Original Period Correct flathead V8 with lots of modifications ( Offenhauser heads, Edelbrock intake & carb, Gear drive Cam, Custom Dual Exhaust and more - runs and sounds great) matched to 4 speed manual shifter, 12 Volt upgrade for better performance and Vintage Air conditioning for driving comfort. Stunning Razor Straight body, Custom oak box floor with Stainless strips, no-catch rolled edge flare boards, Custom bench seat, solid wood banded steering wheel with spinner knob, Classic Firehawk Indy 500 Raised letter tires on Bright Chrome KMC Custom Classic rims and so much more. Really must be seen in person to appreciate. This is a stunning truck in all respects and built to be driven and shown off!! AND BEST OF IT DOESN'T BREAK THE BANK - THESE TRUCKS ARE ONLY GROWING IN POULARITY AND $$ VALUE. TRULY BETTER THAN $$ IN THE BANK AND MUCH FUNNER!! Please call for more information or better yet come and see it in our Heated Off Site showroom!! Please call to set up a time for a viewing. READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!! Car is located in Winnipeg however can assist in shipping anywhere in North America at very reasonable rates. Receive indoor heated storage until Spring 2022 with the purchase of one of our Sports Cars. Please call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

2015 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 169,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey C...
 86,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SXT 5....
 169,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory