1950 Ford F-150

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
PRICE: $49,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES A TRULY STUNNING RESTO-MOD. NO EXPENSE SPARED BUILD. HIGHLY DESIRED, FORMER BARRET-JACKSON SHOW CAR. BUILT WITH TREMENDOUS PASSION AND ATTENTION TO DETAIL. TRULY STUNNING AND A FUN RIDE. A REAL MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! Vehicle Details: Year: 1950 Make: Ford Model: F1 Pickup Mileage: Sold TMU as 5 digit Odometer & Fully restored Style: Pickup Ext Color: Monsoon Maroon Engine: 239cid Flathead V8 (with Performance Mods) Transmission: 4 Speed manual STUNNING RESTO-MOD WITH LOTS OF $$ INVESTED - NON NICER AT THIS PRICE POINT!! No expense spared build. Every single part has been repaired, replaced, or rebuilt to create the fantastic retro look and sound. This truck is Exceptional in every way. The build was completed aprox 10 years ago, but looks every bit as good today as it did when completed!! This stunning Resto Mod 1950 Ford F1 Pickup is powered by the Original Period Correct flathead V8 with lots of modifications ( Offenhauser heads, Edelbrock intake & carb, Gear drive Cam, Custom Dual Exhaust and more - runs and sounds great) matched to 4 speed manual shifter, 12 Volt upgrade for better performance and Vintage Air conditioning for driving comfort. Stunning Razor Straight body, Custom oak box floor with Stainless strips, no-catch rolled edge flare boards, Custom bench seat, solid wood banded steering wheel with spinner knob, Classic Firehawk Indy 500 Raised letter tires on Bright Chrome KMC Custom Classic rims and so much more. Really must be seen in person to appreciate. This is a stunning truck in all respects and built to be driven and shown off!! AND BEST OF IT DOESN'T BREAK THE BANK - THESE TRUCKS ARE ONLY GROWING IN POULARITY AND $$ VALUE. TRULY BETTER THAN $$ IN THE BANK AND MUCH FUNNER!! Please call for more information or better yet come and see it in our Heated Off Site showroom!! Please call to set up a time for a viewing. READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!! Car is located in Winnipeg however can assist in shipping anywhere in North America at very reasonable rates. Receive indoor heated storage until Spring 2022 with the purchase of one of our Sports Cars. Please call for more information.
