PRICE: $69,800.00 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER TRADES OF ALL KINDS We are pleased to offer this exceptionally well-built, stunning 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Short Bed Street Rod Pickup, beautifully detailed hot rod - Highly sought after 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Resto - Mod. Built with attention to detail and it truly shows - Absolutely stunning SHOW VEHICLE that can be driven in comfort with reliability!! Vehicle Details: Year: 1955 Make: Chevrolet Model: 3100 Pickup Mileage: selling TMU as is a 5 digit odometer and has been fully restored/built Car Style: Street Rod Chevy Pickup Ext Color: St. James Red with Ghost flames on front Int Color: Custom Two Tone saddle Tan/Brown Cylinders: 8 Engine: Professionally Built small block Chevrolet 350 cu inch Transmission: Automatic STUNNING STREET ROD SHOW VEHICLE Absolute must see, no expense spared build with lots of custom modifications, beautifully detailed hot rod. SBC 350 V8 ENGINE, EDELBROCK 4 BBL CARB, AUTO TRANS, CUSTOM HEADERS & DUAL EXHAUST, ELECTRIC FANS, ALUMINUM INTAKE, BILLET PULLEYS, HIGHLY DETAILED ENGIN BAY, CUSTOM PAINT, AIRBRUSHED TAILGATE AND INNER DOORS, SHAVED DOOR HANDLES WITH POPERS, DISC BRAKES, VINTAGE AIR, FULL HIGH END CUSTOM LEATHER INTERIOR, DAKOTA DIGITAL CUSTOM INSTRUMENTS, MODERN STEREO.THE BED HAS BEEN BEAUTIFULLY CRAFTED IN LIGHT OAK WITH STAINLESS TRIM AND THE LIST GOES ON There is a lengthy list of custom touches that makes this 1955 Chevy PU stand out. Really cool old school vibe show truck that you can really drive, show and enjoy! Always very well maintain and well cared for, 4 brand new Old School BF Goodrich tires just installed on the New American Racing Classic Thrust Wheels . This Beauty Runs and Drives as good as it looks and is street friendly with the Power Steering, Power Disc brakes and Vintage Air Conditioning. IT IS TRULY A FLAWLESS AND STUNNING SHOW PIECE IN ALL RESPECTS WITH A NO EXPENCE SPARED IN THE BUILD. A LOT OF $$ AND TIME INVESTED INTO THE BEAUTY!! Please call for more information or better yet come and see it in our heated showroom!! Please call for an appointment to view. READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!! Receive indoor heated storage until Spring 2022 with the purchase of one of our Sports/Classic Cars. Please call for more information
