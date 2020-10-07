Menu
1964 Chevrolet Corvette

47,417 KM

Details Description

$99,800

+ tax & licensing
$99,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

1964 Chevrolet Corvette

1964 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE, CANADIAN CAR, STUNNING!!

1964 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE, CANADIAN CAR, STUNNING!!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$99,800

+ taxes & licensing

47,417KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6100332
  Stock #: CONW198

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 47,417 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE: $99,800.00 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER TRADES OF ALL KINDS We are pleased to offer this exceptional and stunning iconic part of motoring history. Truly a rare find, beautiful and original Canadian, numbers matching, highly sought after 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible. Absolutely stunning and truly showroom quality. Vehicle Details Year: 1961 Make: Chevrolet Model: Corvette Stingray VIN: 40867S102003 Mileage: 47,417 Car Style: Convertible (Comes with Both Soft & Color Matched hard Top) Ext Color: Ermine White Int Color: Black Cylinders: 8 Engine: 327-CID (Numbers Matching) Transmission: 4spd Muncie STUNNING SHOW QUALITY CAR Iconic 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 327cu in 4spd Muncie. Showroom condition inside and out. Extremely rare true Canadian car sold in North Vancouver at Mander Chevrolet. 1 of only 143 sold in Canada. Comes with color matched Convertible hardtop and Black soft top. Pride of ownership is evident. Number matching car finished in original the original 936 Ermine White. No disappointments. Guaranteed none nicer. Everything works as it should. Better than money in the bank. Please call for more information or better yet come and see it in our showroom!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. Receive indoor heated storage until Spring 2021 with the purchase of one of our Sports Cars. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

