1964 GMC C10
CUSTOM STEPSIDE RESTO-MOD, STUNNING FRESH BUILD!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CW7267
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE: $39,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES
GORGEOUS CUSTOM 1964 GMC STEP SIDE PICKUP, RESTO-MOD WITH A FRESH MILD BUILT 350 4 BOLT MAIN V8 ENGINE AND 700R4 TRANS, CUSTOM TWO-TONE PAINT AND MORE!
A REAL MUST SEE, AS PICTURES DO NOT DO THIS TRUCK JUSTICE!! A Full High-End Resto-mod has been completed with a Mild Built FRESH 350 Cu Inch 4 bolt main small block Chevy matched to a 700R4, making this a great Sunday cruiser or even daily driver for the whole summer! There are lots of custom features and touches completed, like the stunning Two-Tone custom paint completed by Rude Rides here in Winnipeg, this is a very high end fit and finish with attention to detail right from the prep work down to the final trim this really sets this truck out from the rest and is truly eye catching!
This 1964 GMC is a rare find and in truly amazing condition! It has great looks while driving by on the street or will be an attention getter at the car show this! From the stunning two-tone blue and Pewter Paint to the beautiful wood box floor this truck and the upgraded clean retro interior with modern gauges and touches, it has it all! And this is set up to be one great driver truck! Fresh Mild Built 350 Cu Inch 4 bolt main small block Chevy mated to a 700R4 with power steering and brakes you can cruise in comfort and style with the right stance and the right ride! This truck rolls smoother than it did off the assembly line in 1964!! What a great ride that truly stands out amongst the usual Classic Truck out there on the road today!
Don't miss your opportunity to a well priced, great looking and amazing driving Classic Truck that is priced right and ready to go to its new caretaker!! Enjoy this one today to cruise the streets or to drive something super cool to work everyday! Make this standout yours today! Looks great. Sounds great. Fun to drive, and gets thumbs up and comments everywhere it goes!
Classic cars have proven to be among the most resilient and rewarding investments in recent years and represents better than $$ in the bank and certainly a lot more fun. Ready to make an investment you can actually enjoy? Please contact one of our expert sales consultants for more information. They will be happy to give you a complete walk-around, supply you with a more detailed description, and answer any questions you may have. Buy with confidence.
Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it in our climate controlled showroom where it is on display!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.
Our Classic cars are now available for your viewing convenience in our off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private viewing. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.
