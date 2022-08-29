$49,900+ tax & licensing
1964 Plymouth Belvedere
426 MAX WEDGE, CALIFORNIA CAR, STUNNING RESTO
PRICE: $49,900 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES Just received from a private Canadian collection , we are pleased to offer this absolute stunning 1964 Plymouth Belvedere Custom 2 Door Hardtop 426 Max Wedge Big Block Car. Fully Restored! A real must see to appreciate!! 426 CUBIC INCHES OF RACE-WINNING MUSCLE CAR MADNESS!! Industrial-strength Mopars like this 1964 Plymouth Belvedere delivered big horsepower and impressive performance in the Super Stock/muscle car days. An Original California Rust Free Car, this beauty has been equipped with a period correct 426 Max Wedge Big Block engine with stroker kit increasing it to a massive 500cid, 750 Holly, 3 speed 727 transmission, Hurst Pro-Matic 2 Ratchet Shifter, Sure Grip rear end with 3.73 gears, 3" exhaust to rear bumper, air shocks on rear, Wilwood disc brakes front, drum on rear, steel wheels with 13 hole police caps, air conditioning unit under dash (not presently operating but all components are there). This is an older restoration/build that still looks great. It has won a several awards, including the "Good Guy National Show" in Del Mar, and won a "Pick 60's" award. This is a True Barret Jackson Friday night car!! The numbers '426' have long been associated with the famous Chrysler Hemi, that legendarily unbeatable engine that conquered both Detroit's Woodward Ave and the high banks of Daytona in the heat of NASCAR competition. Well before the big block version of the Hemi ever made it to market, however, there was another engine family that also punched out those same cubic inches on both the street and the track: the 426 Max Wedge. The fact that this car is also great-looking is merely icing on the cake. Big V8 power, brilliant bright red paint, and a stock-style interior make this big Belvedere a car that's good at just about everything. You can't miss this much sheetmetal painted bright red, and like the period race cars that shared its bodywork, this Belvedere is all about getting attention. Although it was designed to be affordable, that doesn't mean the guys at Plymouth skimped on the shiny stuff, either, giving it bright side trim, chrome bumpers, and a simple grille up front that would totally fill other cars' rear-view mirrors with Mopar. The bright red paint works well behind the shiny stuff, giving this big cruiser a high performance look that speaks to its dual nature. Fit and finish are very good, with doors that close easily and a massive trunk lid that fits well, and believe me, getting a piece of metal that big to look good is no easy task. All the badges and emblems were reinstalled after the paint was dry, and for the most part, this car looks like it might have in 1964 after being enjoyed for a few years. Funky red brocade cloth upholstery works well with the bright red paint job and the replacement seat covers accurately duplicate the originals. Matching door panels continue the simple-but-elegant theme and pleats everywhere are part of the 1960s vibe that defines this car. The steering wheel is a beautiful study in simplicity and the symmetry of the dash is pretty cool, with the pushbutton transmission control holes still present in the dash. Upgraded instruments offer a fairly comprehensive view of the engine's condition and aftermarket A/C was added discreetly under the dash (not hooked up but all parts present). The original AM radio is still in the dash, a nice nod to originality, and remarkably it still works! The trunk is positively huge by today's standards a new trunk mat and spatter paint that shows off more clean sheetmetal. This is a rust free original California car that looks just as good underneath as it does on top!! The owner spent a good deal of time on the inner fenders and firewall before the paint went on, so popping the hood is a pleasure. There's a dual exhaust system underneath that sounds incredible as well it runs and drives amazing in all respects. You could drive it to work during the week, take it to the drag strip on Saturday and then out for Cruise night on Sunday night!! Selling TMU as 5 digit Odometer & Fully restored. Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it in our heated, climate controlled off site showroom where it is on display!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.
