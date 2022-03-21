$49,800+ tax & licensing
1965 Ford Mustang
CONVERTIBLE, 289 V8, 5 SPEED, UPGRADES, STUNNING!!
- Stock #: CW6332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $49,800 Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, ALL TRADES CONSIDERED WINNIPEG WEST IS PROUD TO OFFER ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT-AFTER CLASSIC MUSCLE CARS EVER PRODUCED- RED 1965 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE WITH A FACTORY 289, UPGRADED 5 SPEED, FACTORY PONY INTERIOR, AIR CONDITIONING. STUNNING RANGOON RED PAINT ACCENTED WITH A SADDLE TOP AND INTERIOR- STUNNING CAR!!! Vehicle Details Year: 1965 Make: Ford Model: Mustang Convertible "A" Code Car Mileage: TMU as 5 digit Odometer & restored Car Style: Convertible Ext Color: Rangoon Red paint accented with a saddle colour top Int Color: saddle Cylinders: 8 Engine: 289 CU inch Transmission: upgraded 5 speed manual WHAT A FIND!! STUNNING 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible factory A-Code 289 car. Rangoon Red paint accented with a saddle colour top and interior. Features a exceptionally clean , straight and rust free shinny finish with excellent paint, trim, chrome and glass. Not very many modifications done to the body, just the trunk mounted luggage rack. Equipped with Power top, bucket seat interior and full gauge package including a 140 MPH speedometer and tachometer, Vintage A/C with slim line vents, hump hugger console, full set of seatbelts and a snap on boot for when the top is down. factory 298 V8 with aluminum intake, Edelbrock 4-barrel carburetor, dual exhaust and HEl electronic ignition. Added GT-350 shock tower brace with an aluminum rad. Smooth shifting 5 speed transmission, power front disc brakes and upgraded power steering. The car has added rack and pinion steering which greatly improves the performance when compared to the stock power assist unit. Chassis shows exceptionally well with smooth pans, aluminum exhaust, painted hardware and a newer gas tank. This Mustang has an overall original look, with modern upgrades to make the drive a much more pleasant Experience!! A true must see. If you are looking for a Classic Mustang Convertible look no Further!! You can own this beauty at a fraction of the price of rebuilding a car to this degree to make it new once again! What a Fantastic Investment in an Iconic collector car you can cruise with all summer long!! DON’T WAIT!! Grab it while you can right here in Winnipeg!!! Be ready for some fun cruising and Car shows!! Rare opportunity to get a piece of American Muscle. Extremely rare and hard to find like this. Better than money in the bank. Priced for quick sale. Pictures do not do this beauty justice. Please call for more information or better yet come and see it in person!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!! Car is located in Winnipeg however can assist in shipping anywhere in North America at very reasonable rates.
