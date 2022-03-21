Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1965 Ford Mustang

1 KM

Details Description

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
1965 Ford Mustang

1965 Ford Mustang

CONVERTIBLE, 289 V8, 5 SPEED, UPGRADES, STUNNING!!

Watch This Vehicle

1965 Ford Mustang

CONVERTIBLE, 289 V8, 5 SPEED, UPGRADES, STUNNING!!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 8750099
  2. 8750099
  3. 8750099
  4. 8750099
  5. 8750099
  6. 8750099
  7. 8750099
  8. 8750099
  9. 8750099
  10. 8750099
  11. 8750099
  12. 8750099
  13. 8750099
  14. 8750099
  15. 8750099
  16. 8750099
  17. 8750099
  18. 8750099
  19. 8750099
  20. 8750099
  21. 8750099
  22. 8750099
  23. 8750099
  24. 8750099
  25. 8750099
  26. 8750099
  27. 8750099
  28. 8750099
  29. 8750099
  30. 8750099
  31. 8750099
  32. 8750099
  33. 8750099
  34. 8750099
  35. 8750099
  36. 8750099
  37. 8750099
  38. 8750099
  39. 8750099
  40. 8750099
  41. 8750099
  42. 8750099
  43. 8750099
  44. 8750099
  45. 8750099
  46. 8750099
  47. 8750099
  48. 8750099
  49. 8750099
  50. 8750099
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8750099
  • Stock #: CW6332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # CW6332
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $49,800 Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, ALL TRADES CONSIDERED WINNIPEG WEST IS PROUD TO OFFER ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT-AFTER CLASSIC MUSCLE CARS EVER PRODUCED- RED 1965 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE WITH A FACTORY 289, UPGRADED 5 SPEED, FACTORY PONY INTERIOR, AIR CONDITIONING. STUNNING RANGOON RED PAINT ACCENTED WITH A SADDLE TOP AND INTERIOR- STUNNING CAR!!! Vehicle Details Year: 1965 Make: Ford Model: Mustang Convertible "A" Code Car Mileage: TMU as 5 digit Odometer & restored Car Style: Convertible Ext Color: Rangoon Red paint accented with a saddle colour top Int Color: saddle Cylinders: 8 Engine: 289 CU inch Transmission: upgraded 5 speed manual WHAT A FIND!! STUNNING 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible factory A-Code 289 car. Rangoon Red paint accented with a saddle colour top and interior. Features a exceptionally clean , straight and rust free shinny finish with excellent paint, trim, chrome and glass. Not very many modifications done to the body, just the trunk mounted luggage rack. Equipped with Power top, bucket seat interior and full gauge package including a 140 MPH speedometer and tachometer, Vintage A/C with slim line vents, hump hugger console, full set of seatbelts and a snap on boot for when the top is down. factory 298 V8 with aluminum intake, Edelbrock 4-barrel carburetor, dual exhaust and HEl electronic ignition. Added GT-350 shock tower brace with an aluminum rad. Smooth shifting 5 speed transmission, power front disc brakes and upgraded power steering. The car has added rack and pinion steering which greatly improves the performance when compared to the stock power assist unit. Chassis shows exceptionally well with smooth pans, aluminum exhaust, painted hardware and a newer gas tank. This Mustang has an overall original look, with modern upgrades to make the drive a much more pleasant Experience!! A true must see. If you are looking for a Classic Mustang Convertible look no Further!! You can own this beauty at a fraction of the price of rebuilding a car to this degree to make it new once again! What a Fantastic Investment in an Iconic collector car you can cruise with all summer long!! DON’T WAIT!! Grab it while you can right here in Winnipeg!!! Be ready for some fun cruising and Car shows!! Rare opportunity to get a piece of American Muscle. Extremely rare and hard to find like this. Better than money in the bank. Priced for quick sale. Pictures do not do this beauty justice. Please call for more information or better yet come and see it in person!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!! Car is located in Winnipeg however can assist in shipping anywhere in North America at very reasonable rates.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 132,000 KM
$74,800 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 186,000 KM
$43,800 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 POWER ...
 186,000 KM
$43,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory