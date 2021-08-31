Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1966 Ford Mustang

1 KM

Details Description

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
1966 Ford Mustang

1966 Ford Mustang

1966 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE, FACTORY 289, 4 SPEED!!

Watch This Vehicle

1966 Ford Mustang

1966 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE, FACTORY 289, 4 SPEED!!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 7946846
  2. 7946846
  3. 7946846
  4. 7946846
  5. 7946846
  6. 7946846
  7. 7946846
  8. 7946846
  9. 7946846
  10. 7946846
  11. 7946846
  12. 7946846
  13. 7946846
  14. 7946846
  15. 7946846
  16. 7946846
  17. 7946846
  18. 7946846
  19. 7946846
  20. 7946846
  21. 7946846
  22. 7946846
  23. 7946846
  24. 7946846
  25. 7946846
  26. 7946846
  27. 7946846
  28. 7946846
  29. 7946846
  30. 7946846
  31. 7946846
  32. 7946846
  33. 7946846
  34. 7946846
  35. 7946846
  36. 7946846
  37. 7946846
  38. 7946846
  39. 7946846
  40. 7946846
  41. 7946846
  42. 7946846
  43. 7946846
  44. 7946846
  45. 7946846
  46. 7946846
  47. 7946846
  48. 7946846
  49. 7946846
  50. 7946846
Contact Seller

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7946846
  • Stock #: CW6132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

1966 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE, FACTORY 289, 4 SPEED!! BEAUTIFUL RED ON BLACK, 5 YEAR METICULOUS RESTORATION!! COMPLETELY STUNNING CAR!! MUST SEE, EVERYTHING NEW OR REBUILT!! **Cash Price: $49,900*** Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, WINNIPEG WEST IS PROUD TO OFFER ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT-AFTER CARS - 1966 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE FACTORY 289-4SPEED, FACTORY PONY INTERIOR, BEAUTIFUL RED ON BLACK, STUNNING CAR!!! - Original 389 rebuilt with 4bbl Intake and Carb - 289 Engine Dress up kit - New 4 Speed Manual trans - Brand new complete interior - Brand New Black Top and Boot - Pony interior Package (was factory new) - New Dash and Gauges - New Retro Stereo system with Sub - New Mustang Classic Wheels with BF Goodrich Rubber - Read Below for more info… WOW WHAT A FIND!! STUNNING RED ON BLACK 1966 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE!! FACTORY 289-4 SPEED CAR!! 5 PLUS YEAR METICULOUS RESTORATION, NEW EVERYTHING!! What a gorgeous proper Mustang!! This car was Lovingly and meticulously professionally rotisserie restored from the ground up!! Everything is new including the wiring!! You won’t find a cleaner more well-done Mustang anywhere! Car is absolutely amazing inside and out! Original 289 Engine was completely rebuilt, new transmission, new interior, new top, new wiring, new front-end components, new gas lines, NEW NEW NEW NEW!! Must see this car if you are looking for a Mustang Convertible look no Further!! A fraction of the price of rebuilding a car to this degree to make it new once again! What a Fantastic Investment in an Iconic collector car you can cruise with all summer long!! DON’T WAIT!! Gran it while you can right here in Winnipeg!!! Be ready when summer hits for some fun cruising and Car shows!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1975 Dodge 200 Picku...
 1 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
1969 Plymouth Satell...
 1 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 2011...
 123,000 KM
$24,400 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory