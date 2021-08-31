+ taxes & licensing
1966 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE, FACTORY 289, 4 SPEED!! BEAUTIFUL RED ON BLACK, 5 YEAR METICULOUS RESTORATION!! COMPLETELY STUNNING CAR!! MUST SEE, EVERYTHING NEW OR REBUILT!! **Cash Price: $49,900*** Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, WINNIPEG WEST IS PROUD TO OFFER ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT-AFTER CARS - 1966 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE FACTORY 289-4SPEED, FACTORY PONY INTERIOR, BEAUTIFUL RED ON BLACK, STUNNING CAR!!! - Original 389 rebuilt with 4bbl Intake and Carb - 289 Engine Dress up kit - New 4 Speed Manual trans - Brand new complete interior - Brand New Black Top and Boot - Pony interior Package (was factory new) - New Dash and Gauges - New Retro Stereo system with Sub - New Mustang Classic Wheels with BF Goodrich Rubber - Read Below for more info… WOW WHAT A FIND!! STUNNING RED ON BLACK 1966 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE!! FACTORY 289-4 SPEED CAR!! 5 PLUS YEAR METICULOUS RESTORATION, NEW EVERYTHING!! What a gorgeous proper Mustang!! This car was Lovingly and meticulously professionally rotisserie restored from the ground up!! Everything is new including the wiring!! You won’t find a cleaner more well-done Mustang anywhere! Car is absolutely amazing inside and out! Original 289 Engine was completely rebuilt, new transmission, new interior, new top, new wiring, new front-end components, new gas lines, NEW NEW NEW NEW!! Must see this car if you are looking for a Mustang Convertible look no Further!! A fraction of the price of rebuilding a car to this degree to make it new once again! What a Fantastic Investment in an Iconic collector car you can cruise with all summer long!! DON’T WAIT!! Gran it while you can right here in Winnipeg!!! Be ready when summer hits for some fun cruising and Car shows!!
