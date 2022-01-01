Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1966 Ford Mustang

1 KM

Details Description

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
1966 Ford Mustang

1966 Ford Mustang

RESTO-MOD, 289 V8 4SPEED, VERY SHARP & CLEAN!!

Watch This Vehicle

1966 Ford Mustang

RESTO-MOD, 289 V8 4SPEED, VERY SHARP & CLEAN!!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 8105950
  2. 8105950
  3. 8105950
  4. 8105950
  5. 8105950
  6. 8105950
  7. 8105950
  8. 8105950
  9. 8105950
  10. 8105950
  11. 8105950
  12. 8105950
  13. 8105950
  14. 8105950
  15. 8105950
  16. 8105950
  17. 8105950
  18. 8105950
  19. 8105950
  20. 8105950
  21. 8105950
  22. 8105950
  23. 8105950
  24. 8105950
  25. 8105950
  26. 8105950
  27. 8105950
  28. 8105950
  29. 8105950
  30. 8105950
  31. 8105950
  32. 8105950
  33. 8105950
  34. 8105950
  35. 8105950
  36. 8105950
  37. 8105950
  38. 8105950
  39. 8105950
  40. 8105950
  41. 8105950
  42. 8105950
  43. 8105950
  44. 8105950
  45. 8105950
  46. 8105950
  47. 8105950
Contact Seller

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8105950
  • Stock #: CON216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Price: $36,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES We are pleased to offer this Exceptionally Sharp 1966 Ford Mustang 289 - 4 speed Resto-Mod, beautifully finished in it's original Light blue and sporting the Deluxe two tone Pony interior. You can own a piece of American automobile history without breaking the bank!! Mileage: 51,237 Miles on Odometer (But selling TMU in light of restoration and 5 digit odo) Engine: 289 V8 - 4Brl with upgrades Transmission: 4 Speed Stick Shifter Exterior Color: Light Blue & Chrome Interior Color: Two Tone Blue/White Deluxe Pony Interior WHAT A SHARP CAR - GREAT DAILY DRIVER (IN THE SUMMER TIME THAT IS....) OR WEEKEND SHOW & GO CAR!! Resto-mod 1966 Mustang Coupe, tastefully done with a strong, period correct powertrain and looks with nice upgrades. A TRUE MUST SEE!! Older restoration that still looks great, this 1966 Ford Mustang is powered by a strong, period correct 289 V8 4Brl with upgrades, including Holley 4Brl Carb, Electronic ignition, newer chrome tipped dual exhaust and is matched to a Close ratio 4 speed standard transmission with an "8" ball shifter. The engine bay is very clean and looks great with the 289 Ford Dress Up kit and chrome strut brace. This beauty is finished in it's original Light Blue Color and chrome and has a newer upgraded two tone deluxe Pony interior décor package. Completing the Retro looks are the Period correct American Racing "Center Line" wheels riding on BFG Radial T/A's. What a great looking car that runs and drives exceptionally well, without effort. These cars are getting hard to find, and especially at this price point and in this condition. Rare opportunity to own a true legend and better than money in the bank as they are going up in value. Must see to appreciate it. You won't be disappointed!! Please call for more information or better yet come and see it in our off site heated showroom!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Priced to sell. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!! Receive indoor heated storage until Spring 2022 with the purchase of one of our Sports Cars. Please call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1966 Ford Mustang RE...
 1 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2014 Prime Time Crus...
 1 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 113,000 KM
$51,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory