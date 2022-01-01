+ taxes & licensing
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
Price: $36,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES We are pleased to offer this Exceptionally Sharp 1966 Ford Mustang 289 - 4 speed Resto-Mod, beautifully finished in it's original Light blue and sporting the Deluxe two tone Pony interior. You can own a piece of American automobile history without breaking the bank!! Mileage: 51,237 Miles on Odometer (But selling TMU in light of restoration and 5 digit odo) Engine: 289 V8 - 4Brl with upgrades Transmission: 4 Speed Stick Shifter Exterior Color: Light Blue & Chrome Interior Color: Two Tone Blue/White Deluxe Pony Interior WHAT A SHARP CAR - GREAT DAILY DRIVER (IN THE SUMMER TIME THAT IS....) OR WEEKEND SHOW & GO CAR!! Resto-mod 1966 Mustang Coupe, tastefully done with a strong, period correct powertrain and looks with nice upgrades. A TRUE MUST SEE!! Older restoration that still looks great, this 1966 Ford Mustang is powered by a strong, period correct 289 V8 4Brl with upgrades, including Holley 4Brl Carb, Electronic ignition, newer chrome tipped dual exhaust and is matched to a Close ratio 4 speed standard transmission with an "8" ball shifter. The engine bay is very clean and looks great with the 289 Ford Dress Up kit and chrome strut brace. This beauty is finished in it's original Light Blue Color and chrome and has a newer upgraded two tone deluxe Pony interior décor package. Completing the Retro looks are the Period correct American Racing "Center Line" wheels riding on BFG Radial T/A's. What a great looking car that runs and drives exceptionally well, without effort. These cars are getting hard to find, and especially at this price point and in this condition. Rare opportunity to own a true legend and better than money in the bank as they are going up in value. Must see to appreciate it. You won't be disappointed!! Please call for more information or better yet come and see it in our off site heated showroom!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Priced to sell. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!! Receive indoor heated storage until Spring 2022 with the purchase of one of our Sports Cars. Please call for more information.
