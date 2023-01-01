Menu
1967 Chevrolet Chevelle

1 KM

Details Description

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle

REAL SS BIG BLOCK CAR, GM 502 CRATE, STUNNING!!

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle

REAL SS BIG BLOCK CAR, GM 502 CRATE, STUNNING!!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9815938
  • Stock #: CW6675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # CW6675
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

**Cash Price: $79,800*** Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, ALL TRADES CONSIDERED!

THIS IS A TRULY STUNNING, REAL DEAL "138 VIN" 1967 CHEVROLET CHEVELLE SS BIG BLOCK CAR WITH A GREAT CANADIAN HISTORY - THIS IS A SUPER RARE, REAL DEAL GM CANADA DOCUMENTED SS FACTORY 396 BIG BLOCK V8, 4-SPEED, 12- BOLT POSI CAR! NO EXPENCE SPARED ROTISSERIE RESTO-MOD COMPLETED AND NOW EQUIPPED WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE GM CRATE 502 CU INCH ENGINE. SHOWS JUST AS NICE UNDERNEATH AS ON TOP. EXCELLENT DRIVE AND/OR SHOW CAR,

SOME OF THE HIGHLIGHTS:

- GM 502 Crate Motor 502HP with all chrome finish
- 850CFM Demon Carb
- Ceramic coated headers w/3" Dynomax Ultra Flow Exhaust
- Electric Exhaust system cutouts
- TH400 Automatic Trans with 2800 Stall
- Factory 12 bolt differential w3:55 Auburn Posi-trac Moser Axels
- Aluminum Rad with dual electric fans
- Electric fuel pump
- Boxed in rear lower railing arms w/ adjustable uppers
- 2" front and rear Hotchkiss lowering springs
- After Market Stereo (Hidden in Glove Box)
- Marina Blue over flawless Factory Blue interior
- Re-upholstered Factory Original Buckets and console
- 15" Weld Pro Star Wheels
- Read Below for yet more info.

THIS IS ONE STUNNING CAR!!

GM CANADA DOCUMENTED REAL DEAL 1967 CHEVROLET CHEVELLE SS 396 BIG BLOCK FACTORY MANUAL 4-SPEED BUCKETS AND CONSOLE CAR!! Don't miss out on an this stunning highly sought after car!! Now equipped with High Performance GM 502 Crate Motor producing 502HP and TH400 Automatic Trans with 2800 Stall with the factory 12-Bolt 3:55 rear diff! No expense spared nut & bolt rotisserie Resto-Mod restoration and it shows incredible inside and out. This car Runs, Sounds and drives amazing! Great looking, Head turning car! You can take this car out on the highway or cruise around the city - it will do it all. You would be proud to own this car. Great collector car that you can drive on a Sunday for ice cream and head down to the local car shows!! It really is a beautiful car inside and out in all respects. Don't miss out on a great deal to have the Real Deal!! Available now with No-Disappointments. Available now!! Do Not miss out on your DREAM car!!! Better than $$ in the bank!!

Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it in our heated, climate controlled showroom where it is on display!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.

Our sports cars are now available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private viewing.

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

