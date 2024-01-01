$49,800+ tax & licensing
1967 Dodge Coronet
500 CONVERTIBLE, STUNNNING & RARE, GREAT HISTORY!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CW7264
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE: $49,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES
WHAT A GREAT FIND - VERY RARE!! A TRUE TIME CAPSULE WITH A GREAT LOCAL HISTORY - BELIEVED TO BE 1 OF LESS THAN 10 THAT WAS MADE IN THIS BUILD!!
1967 DODGE CORONET 500 CONVERTIBLE THAT IS TRULY STUNNING IN ALL RESPECTS, WITH A GREAT LOCAL HISTORY AND TREMENDOUS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTATION!! IT LOOKS, RUNS AND DRIVES INCREDIBLE!!
There's just something about a classic Mopar that makes you pay attention, especially with this 1967 Dodge Coronet 500 convertible with V8 power, a terrific color combo, and the distinct square-jawed look make it definitely attractive.
Blue is particularly nice when it's done correctly. The respray of the factory color gives this a nice shine when the light hits it, and that's what you want in a sunshine-friendly convertible. Dodge really got the design right in '67. This classic has a wide stance that can make this intermediate look full-sized. There's plenty of style touches like the creases along the side that flares out on the quarters, and that cool taffy-pulled rear end that couldn't space out D-O-D-G-E any wider if it tried. Bright bumpers, complete trim, and factory upgraded Mag 500 alloys look give this a nice presence. But our favorite part is the flawless white power top that coordinates nicely with the interior.
The factory blue and chrome interior is a terrific color combo against the white top and blue exterior. These Dodges really had style with a premium ribbed pattern on the seats that's continues on the door panels and even the dash. Plus, this is a driver's machine with bucket seats and a center console. You also have provisions for the power convertible top.
The rare number matching 273 cubic-inch V8 is the correct displacement for this Mopar with sweet-sounding dual exhaust. The Torqueflite A727 three-speed transmission is built to handle the power, and at the same time, deliver easy automatic shifting. Plus, more of this nice driving attitude is in the power steering and power brakes w/discs up front.
With a well documented Local Manitoba history, it is believed to have 54K original miles, the car comes complete with a copy its original bill of sale from Carter Motors in Winnipeg, its original broadcast sheet, and a well documented breakdown of the build. This Coronet convertible is the rare treat that offers power and distinction. So you know it's a deal you want to get your hands on right now. Call today!!!
This model Coronet convertible in these colors and equipped as it is, is said to be one of ten thought to be have made, so just how many exist today? The car has been beautifully restored including all aspects of the car right down to a Mopar battery. Details are what separates nice cars from very nice cars & this has obviously had the details well looked after. Being stock, very clean & professionally done to the finest details have this ultra rare Coronet near the top of the food chain for collectors. We are in receipt of a current appraisal valuating the car at over $62,000 CDN
We pride ourselves in locating vehicles we would want in our own personal collection. We hand pick each vehicle and make sure it is ready for you to enjoy! Classic cars have proven to be among the most resilient and rewarding investments in recent years and represents better than $$ in the bank and certainly a lot more fun. Ready to make an investment you can actually enjoy? Please contact one of our expert sales consultants for more information. They will be happy to give you a complete walk-around, supply you with a more detailed description, and answer any questions you may have. Buy with confidence.
Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it in our heated, climate controlled showroom where it is on display!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.
Our Classic cars are now available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private viewing. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.
