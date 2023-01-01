Menu
1971 Chevrolet C20

1 KM

Details Description

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

1971 Chevrolet C20

1971 Chevrolet C20

LONGHORN 502 CU CRATE ENGINE, SHARP & RARE FIND!

1971 Chevrolet C20

LONGHORN 502 CU CRATE ENGINE, SHARP & RARE FIND!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9923825
  • Stock #: CW6669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # CW6669
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE: $44,900 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES

1971 CHEVROLET C/S 20 LONGHORN

Year: 1971
Make: Chevrolet
Model: C/S 20
Style: Longhorn
VIN: CE2411618636
Exterior Colour: Brown
Interior Colour: Black/White
Transmission: auto ‘Turbo Jet’ 400
Engine: 502 HO Crate Engine (461 H.P.) with 4 BBL carb
Odometer: 56,000m

Winnipeg West Classic Car division is excited to present an awesome, 1971 Chevrolet 3/4 ton C/S-20 ‘Longhorn’ pick-up truck with a Newer GM Crate 502 H.O. cu. in. crate engine (461 H.P.) with 4 BBL carb, Turbo Jet’ 400 Auto transmission and dual exhaust. It also has power steering, power brakes, wood bed, original 8 lug wheels with new tires (2020),
two tone paint with all the decor trim, Newer chrome bumpers, split rear window, hound's-tooth updated interior and the very rare ‘Longhorn' option which gave the bed some extra
length. This was a special order option which was usually ordered with the 'Camper Special' package. Garage stored and not driven in the winter. The truck runs and drives excellent and was the recipient of a full restoration a few years back. Note: The vehicle has approximately 58,000 miles on the Odometer but the crate engine is newer.

The Longhorn was produced from March 11th of '68 until the end of that generation, in '72. It was only available in 3/4 ton and 1-ton versions. The main thing that makes it a Longhorn, is the frame, and the front of the bed is extended by six inches, making the wheelbase 133 inches, up from 127, and the bed now measures 8 1/2 feet long. You'll see a body line where they added to the existing long bed. All Longhorn trucks have a wooden floor in the bed, and seven, or eight leaf, leaf springs in the back, as opposed to the weaker coils found on most trucks in this time frame. This extra-long truck was aimed at the booming camper industry and was capable of hauling the largest camper on the market at the time. Although, with the extra cargo room, you can understand why so many were put to work. The main thing that we like about it, is the looks and comments we get all the time.

The '67-'72 trucks are more popular than ever, and the Longhorn is a model popular in the collectors market.

Classic cars have proven to be among the most resilient and rewarding investments in recent years and represents better than $$ in the bank and certainly a lot more fun. Ready to make an investment you can actually enjoy? Please contact one of our expert sales consultants for more information. They will be happy to give you a complete walk-around, supply you with a more detailed description, and answer any questions you may have. Buy with confidence.

Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it in our heated, climate controlled showroom where it is on display!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.

Our sports cars are now available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private viewing. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.

