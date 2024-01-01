$79,800+ tax & licensing
1971 Chevrolet Chevelle
SS (REAL DEAL) STUNNING RESTO-MOD, SHOW & GO CAR!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CW7265
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE: $79,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES!!
WHAT A STUNNING & WELL BUILT 1971 CHEVELLE SS (REAL DEAL SS CAR) WITH A GREAT LOCAL MANITOBA HISTORY, BUILT NEW AT REMPEL CHEVROLET IN OAK BLUFF MANITOBA IN 1971!! 1971 CHEVELLE SS, STUNNING RESTO-MOD SHOW & GO VEHICLE, 6 FIGURE BUILD, AMAZING CAR INSIDE OUT!! GROUND UP RESTORATION COMPLETED WITH FULL CUSTOM UPGRADES INCLUDING HIGH PERFORMANCE POWERTRAIN, EXHAUST, SUSPENSION, SOUND SYS AND INTERIOR WITH LOTS OF CUSTOM FEATURES AND TOUCHES. A Full Resto-mod has been completed with lots of attention to detail. Truly a Stunning in all respects. A true must be seen!!
1971 CHEVELLE SS RESTO-MOD (6 FIGURE BUILD)- AMAZING CAR INSIDE OUT!!
We are pleased to offer this exceptionally well-built stunning Highly sought after Chevelle factory SS Car!! No Expense spared in this exceptional built car, beautifully detailed full Resto Mod, SHOW and GO CAR!!
So many details the list is long, complete ground up restoration!!!!
-Fully built Chevy 383 STROKER with Aluminum Performs Heads
-Highrise intake with Demon 850 CFM Carb
-Beast Cams
-Aluminum High-Capacity Oil Pan
-Electric Fan
-Fuel Pressure Regulator
-Nostalgic high flow air cleaner
-Chrome Alternator, Billet Aluminum Power steering pump, timing chain cover, pulley sys and more
-Chrome Braided lines and hoses
-MSD Electronic ignition with Timing advance controller
-Ceramic Coated Custom Hooker Headers
-Full High Flow custom Dual 3-inch front to back Exhaust with Phypes Tips
-Turbo 400 Custom built transmission
-Performance high stall torque converter
-12-inch Posi with Trick-Flow Aluminum cover
-Front Disc Brakes
-CPP upper and lower Control Arms
-Hotchkis Front and rear sway bars
-Cowl Induction Hood
-OEM nostalgic SS interior with Sport Buckets and Console Shifter
-Custom Vital Gauges
-Crazy Custom Alpine Stereo system with Dual Zenon amps and speaker sys
-The Black paint shines like glass and all chrome is mint
-Undercoated and Painted driveshaft & rear end (looks great!!)
-Classic 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels riding on Nitto Extreme ZR tires (245/45/17 front and 225/50/17 rear)
-and more
Absolute must see 6 figure build , and it truly shows!! Exceptionally well-built stunning Full Resto-Mod Chevelle SS Factory car! Stunning car inside and out, engine bay and truck not to mention underneath!! This Chevelle is truly amazing and a must have! This car not only looks and shows amazing but the built 383 Stroker is built Strong!! This thing Snorts power!!! Sounds great running through the 3-inch custom Exhaust! Everything is done on this car, from the Braided hoses to the Billet Aluminum parts, to the Suspension parts and more! This car is truly a stunner and SHOW winner wherever you want to take it!! Full Custom ground up restoration, including painted underside parts!! This car runs and drives amazing and looks even better!! We are told that there was over 6 figures spent on upgrades like the drive train, suspension etc. We am sure that it will provide the owner many years of driving enjoyment!
Local Manitoba History, bought new at Rempel Chevrolet in Oak Bluff, Manitoba (We have the original Warranty Protect-O Plate)!!
We pride ourselves in locating vehicles we would want in our own personal collection. We hand pick each vehicle and make sure it is ready for you to enjoy! Classic cars have proven to be among the most resilient and rewarding investments in recent years and represents better than $$ in the bank and certainly a lot more fun. Ready to make an investment you can actually enjoy?
Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it in our heated, climate controlled showroom where it is on display!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.
Our Classic cars are now available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private viewing. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
