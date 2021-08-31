Menu
1972 Dodge Challenger

1 KM

Details Description

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

1972 Dodge Challenger

1972 Dodge Challenger

RALLYE 340, HEMI ORANGE, FLAWLESS RESTORATION!!

1972 Dodge Challenger

RALLYE 340, HEMI ORANGE, FLAWLESS RESTORATION!!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7813014
  • Stock #: CW6080

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Orange
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE: $69,800.00 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER TRADES We are pleased to offer this award winning and truly stunning 1972 Dodge Challenger Rallye 340. This Mopar Classic is in absolute 10 out of 10 mint condition inside and out with a complete ground up professional rotisserie restoration of all of its interior, exterior & mechanical components . Truly a rare find, beautiful and highly sought after in amazing condition!! Vehicle Details Year: 1972 Make: Dodge Model: Challenger Rallye 340 VIN: JS23G28433631 Mileage: 44,351 (on the Clock), but TMU as 5 digit Odometer & Fully restored Car Style: Coupe Ext Color: Hemi Orange Int Color: Black Cylinders: 8 Engine: 340 cu in Hi perf. (Millar Racing Engine Rebuild) Transmission: 3 Speed Automatic STUNNING CAR!! MUST SEE, TRUE SHOW WINNER 1972 Dodge Challenger Rallye 340, Complete Nut-N-Bolt Rotisserie Restoration, beautiful Hemi orange paint, black vinyl top, black vinyl interior, 340 cu in Hi perf. (Very strong Millar Racing Engine Rebuild), 727 torqueflite automatic transmission, bucket seats with console, factory Rally dash with tach & gauges, dual exhaust with chrome tips, Power steering. Disk Brakes, BF Goodrich Radial TA tires on chrome Rally wheels, Sport hood, factory jack with spare, Show Quality! The car runs & drives exceptionally and has a New Manitoba Safety 6 Figure $$ build, originating from the USA and restored at Eugene Hotrods, now equipped with a Millar Racing Engine. Body is razor straight with a brilliant shine on fresh paint. The entire car, inside and out, underneath and mechanical shows like new. Rare opportunity to get a piece of American Muscle. Extremely rare and hard to find. Better than money in the bank. Priced for quick sale. Pictures do not do this beauty justice. Mopar's finest. Please call for more information or better yet come and see it in our showroom!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!! Car is located in Winnipeg however can assist in shipping anywhere in North America at very reasonable rates. Receive indoor heated storage until Spring 2022 with the purchase of one of our Sports Cars. Please call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

