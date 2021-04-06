+ taxes & licensing
PRICE: $32,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER TRADES We are pleased to offer this Exceptionally sharp, 1 family owned, Saskatchewan Car - 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass S 2DR Hardtop with Numbers Matching 350 Cu Inch Rocket Engine Vehicle Details: Year: 1972 Make: Oldsmobile Model: Cutlass S VIN: 3J57K2M136842 Mileage: 68579 Miles (on the Clock), but TMU as 5 digit Odometer & restored Car Style: TWO DOOR HARDTOP Ext Color: Competition Orange / White Stripes Engine: 350 Cu Inch Rocket (With mild modifications) Transmission: 350 Turbo / 10 bolt rear Diff VERY SHARP CAR!! Very Sharp car with a great 1 family owner history from Rural Saskatchewan- 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass S 2DR Hardtop with a rebuilt factory numbers matching 350 Cu Inch Rocket engine (With mild modifications) matched to the original 350 3 speed transmission and 10 bolt rear end. Nice Clean condition inside and out. Runs and drives strong. Older body restoration still in great shape, Upgraded numbers matching powertrain, 442 Tribute appearance package with a 442 Functional Ram Air Hood, Rear Wing, stripes and wheels and more. Full Detailed MPI accredited Certified Appraisal completed March31, 2021 valuing the car at $37,401 CDN. (On file). Please call for more information or better yet come and see it!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. Car is located in Winnipeg however can have car shipped
