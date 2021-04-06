Menu
1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass

68,579 KM

Details Description

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass

1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass

S 442 TRIBUTE, 350 ROCKET NUMBER MATCH CLEAN & SHARP

1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass

S 442 TRIBUTE, 350 ROCKET NUMBER MATCH CLEAN & SHARP

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

68,579KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6826490
  • Stock #: CWCON210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 68,579 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE: $32,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER TRADES We are pleased to offer this Exceptionally sharp, 1 family owned, Saskatchewan Car - 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass S 2DR Hardtop with Numbers Matching 350 Cu Inch Rocket Engine Vehicle Details: Year: 1972 Make: Oldsmobile Model: Cutlass S VIN: 3J57K2M136842 Mileage: 68579 Miles (on the Clock), but TMU as 5 digit Odometer & restored Car Style: TWO DOOR HARDTOP Ext Color: Competition Orange / White Stripes Engine: 350 Cu Inch Rocket (With mild modifications) Transmission: 350 Turbo / 10 bolt rear Diff VERY SHARP CAR!! Very Sharp car with a great 1 family owner history from Rural Saskatchewan- 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass S 2DR Hardtop with a rebuilt factory numbers matching 350 Cu Inch Rocket engine (With mild modifications) matched to the original 350 3 speed transmission and 10 bolt rear end. Nice Clean condition inside and out. Runs and drives strong. Older body restoration still in great shape, Upgraded numbers matching powertrain, 442 Tribute appearance package with a 442 Functional Ram Air Hood, Rear Wing, stripes and wheels and more. Full Detailed MPI accredited Certified Appraisal completed March31, 2021 valuing the car at $37,401 CDN. (On file). Please call for more information or better yet come and see it!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. Car is located in Winnipeg however can have car shipped

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

