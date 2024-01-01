Menu
PRICE: $36,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES 1976 DODGE DART SPORT EQUIPPED WITH STRONG 340 CU INCH AND 4-SPEED - CLEAN, SOLID, STRAIGHT AND VERY SHARP! MUST SEE, GREAT LOOKING DODGE DART SPORT 340-4 SPEED MANUAL - THIS IS A HARD TO FIND, CLEAN AND STRAIGHT CAR THAT LOOKS AMAZING FINISHED IN ITS FACTORY REDLINE PEARL COLOR ON WHITE INTERIOR! THE BODY IS STRAIGHT AND CLEAN AND IS AN EXCELLENT HIGH QUALITY DRIVER CAR THAT WILL TURN HEADS AND IS VERY FUN TO DRIVE! WITH THE PERIOD CORRECT CENTER-LINE RIMS WRAPPED IN BFG T/A RADIALS THIS CAR HAS THE RIGHT LOOK AND STANCE! This stunning 1976 Dodge Dart Sport 340 Resto-Mod has been correctly refinished in its factory Redline Pearl color over the white leather Sport interior and is powered by a Strong Running, Period Correct Mopar 340 Cu Inch V8 Engine with an Edelbrock Engine Dress up kit. It is matched to the factory 4 SPEED MANUAL transmission. We are told that this car comes from a very long-term Alberta Canada Ownership and has benefited from an older restoration and it still looks great. It has stunning paint, Chrome, interior, a detailed engine bay and undercarriage. It is equipped with the factory Fold Down Rear Seat (A Very Rare Options!!), Air Grabber Sport Hood, Rear Spoiler, Dual Exhaust, Tinted Windows, period correct Centerline wheels and much more. It runs Strong, Drives Great and Looks Fantastic. Truly Stunning show & go car!! It comes with the factory Manuals, Build and Broadcast sheet from New. The paint condition, Chrome and Glass are all exceptionally good, as is the rest of the car. The Car runs and drives out strong. We are proud to offer this 1976 DODGE DART SPORT 340 to any enthusiast. This is a great budget friendly classic car that is a ton of fun to drive, and will turn heads cruising on Sunday nights! Classic cars have proven to be among the most resilient and rewarding investments in recent years and represents better than $$ in the bank and certainly a lot more fun. Ready to make an investment you can actually enjoy?

1976 Dodge Dart

1 KM

Details Description

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
1976 Dodge Dart

SPORT 340 4-SPEED RESTO-MOD, CLEAN, STRAGHT & FUN!

1976 Dodge Dart

SPORT 340 4-SPEED RESTO-MOD, CLEAN, STRAGHT & FUN!

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # CW7155
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE: $36,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES

1976 DODGE DART SPORT EQUIPPED WITH STRONG 340 CU INCH AND 4-SPEED - CLEAN, SOLID, STRAIGHT AND VERY SHARP!

MUST SEE, GREAT LOOKING DODGE DART SPORT 340-4 SPEED MANUAL - THIS IS A HARD TO FIND, CLEAN AND STRAIGHT CAR THAT LOOKS AMAZING FINISHED IN IT'S FACTORY REDLINE PEARL COLOR ON WHITE INTERIOR! THE BODY IS STRAIGHT AND CLEAN AND IS AN EXCELLENT HIGH QUALITY DRIVER CAR THAT WILL TURN HEADS AND IS VERY FUN TO DRIVE! WITH THE PERIOD CORRECT CENTER-LINE RIMS WRAPPED IN BFG T/A RADIALS THIS CAR HAS THE RIGHT LOOK AND STANCE!

This stunning 1976 Dodge Dart Sport 340 Resto-Mod has been correctly refinished in its factory Redline Pearl color over the white leather Sport interior and is powered by a Strong Running, Period Correct Mopar 340 Cu Inch V8 Engine with an Edelbrock Engine Dress up kit. It is matched to the factory 4 SPEED MANUAL transmission. We are told that this car comes from a very long-term Alberta Canada Ownership and has benefited from an older restoration and it still looks great. It has stunning paint, Chrome, interior, a detailed engine bay and undercarriage. It is equipped with the factory Fold Down Rear Seat (A Very Rare Options!!), Air Grabber Sport Hood, Rear Spoiler, Dual Exhaust, Tinted Windows, period correct Centerline wheels and much more. It runs Strong, Drives Great and Looks Fantastic. Truly Stunning show & go car!! It comes with the factory Manuals, Build and Broadcast sheet from New.

The paint condition, Chrome and Glass are all exceptionally good, as is the rest of the car. The Car runs and drives out strong. We are proud to offer this 1976 DODGE DART SPORT 340 to any enthusiast. This is a great budget friendly classic car that is a ton of fun to drive, and will turn heads cruising on Sunday nights! Classic cars have proven to be among the most resilient and rewarding investments in recent years and represents better than $$ in the bank and certainly a lot more fun. Ready to make an investment you can actually enjoy? Please contact one of our expert sales consultants for more information. They will be happy to give you a complete walk-around, supply you with a more detailed description, and answer any questions you may have. Buy with confidence.

Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it in our heated, climate controlled showroom where it is on display!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.

Our sports cars are now available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private viewing. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

1976 Dodge Dart