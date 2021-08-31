1989 Champion 740C

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
+ taxes & licensing
Ready for the Snow!! READY TO MAKE $$!! Really Nice 740c with snow wing, Front hydraulics for V plow as well, front fenders, with good Radial rubber. Two new tires, two older ones on wing side and fronts are still good. Tight unit - runs and operated as it should with a great Cummins motor and Power shift. Not 100% sure on the year but looks like 1989 from the VIN. Overall strong running unit. Ready to Work and make $$!! Pay it off this winter with ease!! All reasonable offers considered!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1