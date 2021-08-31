Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1989 Champion 740C

0 KM

Details Description

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
1989 Champion 740C

1989 Champion 740C

GRADER WITH SNOW WING, CUMMINS ENGINE, POWER SHIFT

Watch This Vehicle

1989 Champion 740C

GRADER WITH SNOW WING, CUMMINS ENGINE, POWER SHIFT

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 7925610
  2. 7925610
  3. 7925610
  4. 7925610
Contact Seller

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7925610
  • Stock #: WCON-AAA1

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready for the Snow!! READY TO MAKE $$!! Really Nice 740c with snow wing, Front hydraulics for V plow as well, front fenders, with good Radial rubber. Two new tires, two older ones on wing side and fronts are still good. Tight unit - runs and operated as it should with a great Cummins motor and Power shift. Not 100% sure on the year but looks like 1989 from the VIN. Overall strong running unit. Ready to Work and make $$!! Pay it off this winter with ease!! All reasonable offers considered!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

2015 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 169,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey C...
 86,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SXT 5....
 169,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory