86,000 KM

$19,800

RARE CONVERTIBLE "7 UP EDITION" FOX BODY 5.0L V8

RARE CONVERTIBLE "7 UP EDITION" FOX BODY 5.0L V8

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

VIN 1FACP44E5LF157732

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  86,000 KM

PRICE: $19,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES

MUST SEE STUNNING LIMITED EDITION RARE FOX BODY 1990 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE "7 UP EDITION" 5.0L V8, 4 SPEED AUTO, COLD A/C, LOW ORIGINAL MILES, CLEAN HISTORY AND READY FOR SUMMER FUN!!

This 1990 Ford Mustang Convertible 7 UP Edition is a refreshing blast from the past, as cool and crisp as the iconic soft drink itself. Drenched in a Deep Emerald Green Metallic paint that shimmers in the sunlight, this Mustang is a rare find, one of the unofficial 25th anniversary models that never quite made it to the big celebration. But don't let that stop you from popping the white power convertible top with its rear glass window and savoring the ride. The spoiler on the trunk lid adds a touch of class, while the 16" Mustang rims wrapped in performance tires provide a sporty stance. And with extras like the new matching convertible parade boot this Mustang is a collector's dream come true.

Slide into the Oxford White bucket seats and be embraced by a crisp, clean interior that's as refreshing as a cold 7 UP on a hot summer day. The factory AM/FM cassette player awaits your favorite nostalgic tunes, while cruise control ensures a leisurely ride. Power steering makes navigating a breeze, and air conditioning keeps you cool and comfortable no matter the weather. Power windows, locks, and mirrors add modern convenience, while the driver's side power lumbar support ensures optimal comfort on even the longest journeys. This interior is a perfect blend of classic style and contemporary amenities, making every drive a refreshing experience.

Under the hood, a 5.0-liter fuel-injected V8 engine awaits your command, paired with a smooth-shifting 4-speed automatic transmission and 3:73 gears with posi. This powerful combination delivers an exhilarating driving experience, while the dual exhaust system (With up[graded bbk headers and x pipe, flowmaster exhaust from x pipe back) adds a throaty rumble that's sure to turn heads. The front and rear stabilizer bars ensure stable handling and a smooth ride, while the power 4-wheel disc brakes provide confident stopping power. Power steering and brakes make navigating a breeze, while the R134a air conditioning keeps you cool even on the hottest summer days. It has upgraded subframe connectors, and eibach lower coils. And with a standard belt-driven cooling fan and radiator, this Mustang is ready to quench your thirst for adventure, reliably and efficiently.

SOME HIGHLIGHTS:
5.0 Liter V8 Engine
4 Speed Automatic Transmission
* 3:73 hears with posi
Fuel Injection
Dual Exhaust System
* bbk headers and x pipe
* Flowmaster exhaust from x pipe back
Front and Rear Stabilizer Bars
* subframe connectors
* eibach lower coils
Power 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Deep Emerald Green Metallic Paint
White Power Convertible Top with Rear Glass Window
Spoiler on Trunk Lid
16" Alloy Mustang Rims
Oxford White Bucket Seats
Factory AM/FM Cassette Player
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Driver Side Power Lumbar Support
Parade Boot

With 86K believed actual miles, this 1990 Ford Mustang Convertible 7 UP Edition is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Mustang history. So pop the top, crank up the tunes, and get ready to cruise in style. The open road awaits, and this emerald beauty is ready to quench your thirst for nostalgia and adventure.

This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.

Our Classic cars are now available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private viewing. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1990 Ford Mustang