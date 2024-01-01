$19,800+ tax & licensing
1990 Ford Mustang
RARE CONVERTIBLE "7 UP EDITION" FOX BODY 5.0L V8
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CW7263
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE: $19,800 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES
MUST SEE STUNNING LIMITED EDITION RARE FOX BODY 1990 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE "7 UP EDITION" 5.0L V8, 4 SPEED AUTO, COLD A/C, LOW ORIGINAL MILES, CLEAN HISTORY AND READY FOR SUMMER FUN!!
This 1990 Ford Mustang Convertible 7 UP Edition is a refreshing blast from the past, as cool and crisp as the iconic soft drink itself. Drenched in a Deep Emerald Green Metallic paint that shimmers in the sunlight, this Mustang is a rare find, one of the unofficial 25th anniversary models that never quite made it to the big celebration. But don't let that stop you from popping the white power convertible top with its rear glass window and savoring the ride. The spoiler on the trunk lid adds a touch of class, while the 16" Mustang rims wrapped in performance tires provide a sporty stance. And with extras like the new matching convertible parade boot this Mustang is a collector's dream come true.
Slide into the Oxford White bucket seats and be embraced by a crisp, clean interior that's as refreshing as a cold 7 UP on a hot summer day. The factory AM/FM cassette player awaits your favorite nostalgic tunes, while cruise control ensures a leisurely ride. Power steering makes navigating a breeze, and air conditioning keeps you cool and comfortable no matter the weather. Power windows, locks, and mirrors add modern convenience, while the driver's side power lumbar support ensures optimal comfort on even the longest journeys. This interior is a perfect blend of classic style and contemporary amenities, making every drive a refreshing experience.
Under the hood, a 5.0-liter fuel-injected V8 engine awaits your command, paired with a smooth-shifting 4-speed automatic transmission and 3:73 gears with posi. This powerful combination delivers an exhilarating driving experience, while the dual exhaust system (With up[graded bbk headers and x pipe, flowmaster exhaust from x pipe back) adds a throaty rumble that's sure to turn heads. The front and rear stabilizer bars ensure stable handling and a smooth ride, while the power 4-wheel disc brakes provide confident stopping power. Power steering and brakes make navigating a breeze, while the R134a air conditioning keeps you cool even on the hottest summer days. It has upgraded subframe connectors, and eibach lower coils. And with a standard belt-driven cooling fan and radiator, this Mustang is ready to quench your thirst for adventure, reliably and efficiently.
SOME HIGHLIGHTS:
5.0 Liter V8 Engine
4 Speed Automatic Transmission
* 3:73 hears with posi
Fuel Injection
Dual Exhaust System
* bbk headers and x pipe
* Flowmaster exhaust from x pipe back
Front and Rear Stabilizer Bars
* subframe connectors
* eibach lower coils
Power 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Deep Emerald Green Metallic Paint
White Power Convertible Top with Rear Glass Window
Spoiler on Trunk Lid
16" Alloy Mustang Rims
Oxford White Bucket Seats
Factory AM/FM Cassette Player
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Driver Side Power Lumbar Support
Parade Boot
With 86K believed actual miles, this 1990 Ford Mustang Convertible 7 UP Edition is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Mustang history. So pop the top, crank up the tunes, and get ready to cruise in style. The open road awaits, and this emerald beauty is ready to quench your thirst for nostalgia and adventure. Call today! We pride ourselves in locating vehicles we would want in our own personal collection. We hand pick each vehicle and make sure it is ready for you to enjoy! Classic cars have proven to be among the most resilient and rewarding investments in recent years and represents better than $$ in the bank and certainly a lot more fun. Ready to make an investment you can actually enjoy? Please contact one of our expert sales consultants for more information. They will be happy to give you a complete walk-around, supply you with a more detailed description, and answer any questions you may have. Buy with confidence.
Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it in our heated, climate controlled showroom where it is on display!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.
Our Classic cars are now available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private viewing. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.
