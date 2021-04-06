Menu
2001 Chevrolet Blazer

179,000 KM

Details Description

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

2001 Chevrolet Blazer

2001 Chevrolet Blazer

sle

2001 Chevrolet Blazer

sle

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6902481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Daytona Motors @Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave 204 391-9191 or 204 831-6081

2001 Chev Blazer 4X4 4.3 V6 automatic loaded with options in exc cond in and out .Hard to find at this price with only 179000 kms.This vehicle comes with a new Manitoba safety and Carfax. For more info or to book an appointment for viewing and test drive please call David@ 204 391-9191.Price does not include PST or GST. Dealer #9587 Rebuilt

