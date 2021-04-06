2001 Chevrolet Blazer

+ taxes & licensing
4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6
2001 Chev Blazer 4X4 4.3 V6 automatic loaded with options in exc cond in and out .Hard to find at this price with only 179000 kms.This vehicle comes with a new Manitoba safety and Carfax. For more info or to book an appointment for viewing and test drive please call David@ 204 391-9191.Price does not include PST or GST. Dealer #9587 Rebuilt
