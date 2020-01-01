2001 Chrysler Prowler

**Cash Price: $39,800. (No finance discount or financing is available for this vehicle). Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!







YOU CAN OWN 1 OF 300 CANADIAN SPEC 2001 MULHOLLAND LIMITED EDITION CHRYSLER PROWLERS TODAY! COLLECTOR QUALITY CAR, VERY RARE 1 OWNER, LOCAL MANITOBA CAR WITH A PERFECT HISTORY!







- 3.5L 253 hp V6



- 4 Speed automatic



- Plush leather seating



- Key-less Entry



- 320 watt 7 speaker, 6-CD audio system



- Air Conditioning



- Cruise



- Steering wheel controls



- High-strength aluminum alloy construction



- Flawless Chrome plated alloy wheels



- Read below for more exciting info...







OWN & TAKE A DRIVE IN A TRUE CLASSIC - 1 of only 300 made for Canada with Canadian Specifications. THE 2001 "MULHOLLAND EDITION CHRYLSER PROWLER is factory painted Prowler Midnight Blue with a dark blue convertible top. A factory light blue pinstripe is hand-painted around the upper beltline to give the two-seat roadster even more of a hand-crafted, customized touch. The "Mulholland Edition" Prowler is named after Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles, the scene of countless classic movies and home to many exotic cars. Only 300 were produced having the Canadian specs as this one does. With 253 horses and 250 lb ft of torque, the car's 3.5 liter, 24-valve SOHC V6 makes virtually the same power as Chrysler's Magnum V8 back in the day, and when combined with the car's lightweight chassis and low center of gravity, it posts some very impressive performance numbers. Mechanically, this Chrysler's all-aluminum engine is showroom new in just about every possible way. Behind that buff V6, is a 42LE 4-speed automatic which features an 'AutoStick' gear change setting. This is more of a toy than a functional performance improvement but it fits the Prowler's persona perfectly. It drives like a go cart!! Can you say fun!! Since all Prowlers were completely hand-built at Chrysler's storied Conner Avenue assembly plant, they show above average build quality. This roadster, with its narrow gaps, solid-closing doors and tight-sealing top, looks better than most cars that cost twice the asking price. Inside Chrysler's neo-street rod you'll find a fashionable leather interior that represents drop-top cruising at its very best. At the center of the cockpit, the driver and passenger benefit from plush bucket seats that are stitched around monochromatic Prowler logos. In front of the driver, an Auto Meter tachometer is perched top-dead-center of a tilting steering wheel, which anchors redundant audio buttons opposite cruise control buttons. Naturally, the windows, locks and mirrors are all power operated. There's a a superb 320-watt, 7-speaker sound system comes standard with a 6-disc CD changer that's located just behind the passenger's seat and a pair of protective Prowler branded floor mats. This Canadian Spec beauty even has the color matched Painted bumpers, which is almost impossible to find. It's almost a certainty that Prowlers will continue to get more expensive. They're an interesting footnote to a memorable period when Chrysler's bold swagger was reflected in its cool products. This rare beauty has just 26K original kilometers (This is NOT a US import, like most of them are) and has a safety from a local Chrysler dealer so you know it's been thoroughly inspected. This is not just a roadster, but an investment that you can have fun with. 0-60 MPH in 5.9 seconds, go-kart like handling, and a rag top roof equals a ton of fun. Don't let this one slip away.







Comes with a Manitoba Safety completed at the Chrylser store, a clean NO Accident Manitoba Car Fax Report and power train warranty options are still available if desired. Sharp and Rare drop top!! Drop Dead Gorgeous - Come and see it in our showroom!! Trades accepted, Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage ave, Dealer # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.





