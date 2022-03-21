$24,899+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2002 Pontiac Firebird
TRANS AM T-TOP, 470HP LS1, 6 SPEED, STUNNING!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$24,899
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8750084
- Stock #: CW6333
- VIN: 2G2FV22G622162805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunset Orange Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CW6333
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE: $24,899 plus taxes/ WILL CONSIDER ALL TRADES **FOR THE MOST DESCRIMINATING AUTO COLLECTOR OR AUTOMOBILE LOVER** MUST SEE 2002 PONTIAC TRANS AM T-TOP, FINSHED IN THE RARE SUNSET ORANGE COLOUR AND EQUIPPED WITH THE DESIRED 6-Speed Manual Transmission and LS1 V8 WITH Performance Upgrades PRODUCING 470HP.....flawless Stunning Sunset orange exterior with a smoked T- Top trimmed with the Ebony Leather Interior.....Only 53K local 1 Owner, sunny summer day driven kms!! - LS1 V-8 with upgrades (Dyno Tuned by Motion Performance at 470HP with upgrades) - High output Heads - Hi Lift Cam - Long Tube Ceramic Headers - Upgraded Flo Master performance exhaust - Upgraded performance cold air intake sys - 6 Speed short-throw manual transmission with Hurst Shifter - Upgraded C7 Clutch - Performance Suspension with Adjustable rear shocks - Power Black sport leather seating - Heated leather seating - Smoked Removable T-Tops - Premium audio system (in the day...) - OEM Full Color matching body kit - Performance Ram Air hood - Rear spoiler - Polished aluminum wheels with chrome Finish - and more... We Acquired This Trans Am Directly from the Original local Owner.....No Accident History, a Non-Smoker Vehicle, Winter stored and Brand New Condition Everywhere.....Collectors Edition!. 2002 was the last year of production for the Pontiac Firebird Trans am. This Specific Trans am was Special Ordered from General Motors in Winnipeg and has been garaged stored ever since by the Original Owner. It has been Driven Sparingly and Never in Inclement Weather.....Finally after being Preserved for the Past 20 Years, this Collectible is Finally Available for Purchase.....This beauty Still Looks and Smells Like the Day it was Delivered by the GM Dealer, but is even better with some very nice tasteful performance upgrades completed by the owner. This is without Doubt One of the Nicest, Low KM, Canadian and hard to find Trans Am for Any Car Enthusiast or Collector. Factory Built with the Following Equipment and Options: -5.7 Liter Sequential Fuel Injection V8 (LS1) and 6-Speed Manual Transmission (MN6) - Performance Package includes Forced Air Induction System, LS1 V-8 with upgrades (Dyno Tuned by Motion Performance at 470HP with upgrades), High output Heads, Hi Lift Cam, Long Tube Ceramic Headers, Upgraded Flo Master performance exhaust , Upgraded performance cold air intake sys, 6 Speed short-throw manual transmission with Hurst Shifter, Upgraded C7 Clutch , Performance Suspension with Adjustable rear shocks, Power Black sport leather seating, Heated leather seating, Smoked Removable T-Tops,- Premium audio system (in the day...), OEM Full Color matching body kit, Performance Ram Air hood, Rear spoiler, Polished aluminum wheels with chrome Finish and so much more. This car is super fast, look great, and turn heads of all ages everywhere it goes!! Now is your chance to get in the driver's seat of a real collectable sports car at a very low price point! For the car enthusiast, this car is a perfect example of a great American sport car with tremendous muscle. Like new, extra sharp with well cared for LOW LOW kms and pride of ownership very VERY evident. Comes with a Fresh Manitoba safety Certification and a 1 owner, No accident certified Local Manitoba CARFAX history report ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.