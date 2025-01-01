$31,800+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W7666
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $31,800*** Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, ALL TRADES CONSIDERED!
MUST BE SEEN TO APPRECIATE - TRULY FLAWLESS 2 OWNER, LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA TRADE WITH A PERFECT WELL CARED FOR HISTORY, EXCEPTIONALLY LOW KMS, TOP OF THE LINE AND LOADED 2004 CHEVROLET CORVETTE LT3 CONVERTIBLE, SUMMER FUN BOUGHT NEW HERE IN MANITOBA!
- 5.7L LS1 V8 Engine - 350 hp/375TQ
- 4 Speed Auto transmission
- Traction control
- Power Leather memory seating
- Heads up display (instrument cluster in displays in window)
- Premium Audio with Bose
- Dual zone auto climate control
- Retractable HID Headlights
- Very rare factory White Convertible top
- Upgraded Bright Polished OEM Corvette alloys on Brand New firestone firehawk indy 500 high performance tires
- Exceptionally Low and well cared for Manitoba car (Purchased new in Portage La Prairie MB)
- Exceptionally rare Torch Red with White Convertible with all options
- Read below for more info...
TORCH RED, WHITE TOP, CHROME WHEELS AND LOW LOW ORIGINAL MB KMS! TRULY IMPRESSIVE & IMMACULATE CONDITION!! WOW is the only way to describe this flawless 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible LT3, which is sporting the 4 speed Auto transmission and the race inspired LS1 5.7L V8 engine making this Corvette a true SPORT CONVERTIBLE - It Runs & drives absolutely amazing! It's top of the line and fully equipped with options including power heated leather seating, convertible top with a heated glass back window, heads up display, BOSE Premium audio, dual Zone auto climate control, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, auto-dimming rear view mirror with compass, retractable flip HID headlights, fog lights, quad tip exhaust, Upgraded Bright Polished Corvette multi-spoke Alloy wheels on Brand New firestone firehawk indy 500 high performance tires and so much more . Now is your chance to get in the driver's seat of a real sports car without having to rob the bank. For the collector or car enthusiast, this car is a perfect example of a great American sport car with an unbelievably low kms PLUS an amazing clean MANITOBA history. The Chevrolet Corvette is the best high-performance value in America. The Corvette delivers super-car performance at a fraction of the price! None nicer!!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba safety Certification and a clean Manitoba CARFAX history report. What a Great find - stunning, must be seen!! ON SALE NOW (Huge Value!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-302
