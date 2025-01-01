Menu
**Cash Price: $31,800*** Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, ALL TRADES CONSIDERED! MUST BE SEEN TO APPRECIATE - TRULY FLAWLESS 2 OWNER, LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA TRADE WITH A PERFECT WELL CARED FOR HISTORY, EXCEPTIONALLY LOW KMS, TOP OF THE LINE AND LOADED 2004 CHEVROLET CORVETTE LT3 CONVERTIBLE, SUMMER FUN BOUGHT NEW HERE IN MANITOBA! - 5.7L LS1 V8 Engine - 350 hp/375TQ - 4 Speed Auto transmission - Traction control - Power Leather memory seating - Heads up display (instrument cluster in displays in window) - Premium Audio with Bose - Dual zone auto climate control - Retractable HID Headlights - Very rare factory White Convertible top - Upgraded Bright Polished OEM Corvette alloys on Brand New firestone firehawk indy 500 high performance tires - Exceptionally Low and well cared for Manitoba car (Purchased new in Portage La Prairie MB) - Exceptionally rare Torch Red with White Convertible with all options - Read below for more info... TORCH RED, WHITE TOP, CHROME WHEELS AND LOW LOW ORIGINAL MB KMS! TRULY IMPRESSIVE & IMMACULATE CONDITION!! WOW is the only way to describe this flawless 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible LT3, which is sporting the 4 speed Auto transmission and the race inspired LS1 5.7L V8 engine making this Corvette a true SPORT CONVERTIBLE - It Runs & drives absolutely amazing! Its top of the line and fully equipped with options including power heated leather seating, convertible top with a heated glass back window, heads up display, BOSE Premium audio, dual Zone auto climate control, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, auto-dimming rear view mirror with compass, retractable flip HID headlights, fog lights, quad tip exhaust, Upgraded Bright Polished Corvette multi-spoke Alloy wheels on Brand New firestone firehawk indy 500 high performance tires and so much more . Now is your chance to get in the drivers seat of a real sports car without having to rob the bank. For the collector or car enthusiast, this car is a perfect example of a great American sport car with an unbelievably low kms PLUS an amazing clean MANITOBA history. The Chevrolet Corvette is the best high-performance value in America. The Corvette delivers super-car performance at a fraction of the price! None nicer!! Comes with a Fresh Manitoba safety Certification and a clean Manitoba CARFAX history report. What a Great find - stunning, must be seen!! ON SALE NOW (Huge Value!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-302

74,000 KM

CONVERTIBLE 3LT, AUTO, LOADED, LOW KMS, AS NEW!

CONVERTIBLE 3LT, AUTO, LOADED, LOW KMS, AS NEW!

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

VIN 1G1YY32G845110075

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W7666
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

**Cash Price: $31,800*** Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, ALL TRADES CONSIDERED!

MUST BE SEEN TO APPRECIATE - TRULY FLAWLESS 2 OWNER, LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA TRADE WITH A PERFECT WELL CARED FOR HISTORY, EXCEPTIONALLY LOW KMS, TOP OF THE LINE AND LOADED 2004 CHEVROLET CORVETTE LT3 CONVERTIBLE, SUMMER FUN BOUGHT NEW HERE IN MANITOBA!

- 5.7L LS1 V8 Engine - 350 hp/375TQ
- 4 Speed Auto transmission
- Traction control
- Power Leather memory seating
- Heads up display (instrument cluster in displays in window)
- Premium Audio with Bose
- Dual zone auto climate control
- Retractable HID Headlights
- Very rare factory White Convertible top
- Upgraded Bright Polished OEM Corvette alloys on Brand New firestone firehawk indy 500 high performance tires
- Exceptionally Low and well cared for Manitoba car (Purchased new in Portage La Prairie MB)
- Exceptionally rare Torch Red with White Convertible with all options
- Read below for more info...

TORCH RED, WHITE TOP, CHROME WHEELS AND LOW LOW ORIGINAL MB KMS! TRULY IMPRESSIVE & IMMACULATE CONDITION!! WOW is the only way to describe this flawless 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible LT3, which is sporting the 4 speed Auto transmission and the race inspired LS1 5.7L V8 engine making this Corvette a true SPORT CONVERTIBLE - It Runs & drives absolutely amazing! It's top of the line and fully equipped with options including power heated leather seating, convertible top with a heated glass back window, heads up display, BOSE Premium audio, dual Zone auto climate control, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, auto-dimming rear view mirror with compass, retractable flip HID headlights, fog lights, quad tip exhaust, Upgraded Bright Polished Corvette multi-spoke Alloy wheels on Brand New firestone firehawk indy 500 high performance tires and so much more . Now is your chance to get in the driver's seat of a real sports car without having to rob the bank. For the collector or car enthusiast, this car is a perfect example of a great American sport car with an unbelievably low kms PLUS an amazing clean MANITOBA history. The Chevrolet Corvette is the best high-performance value in America. The Corvette delivers super-car performance at a fraction of the price! None nicer!!

Comes with a Fresh Manitoba safety Certification and a clean Manitoba CARFAX history report. What a Great find - stunning, must be seen!! ON SALE NOW (Huge Value!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-302

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-896-7001
