2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

188,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Westview Auto Sales

204-888-2983

EXT CAB

Westview Auto Sales

5464 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1G2

204-888-2983

188,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9233947
  • VIN: 2gcek19v641311687

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

At Westview Auto Sales we are family owned and operated since 1977 and we are here to serve you. We are proud to be a A + member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau. No trade in required BUT THEY ARE ALWAYS WELCOME. All our vehicles come with new Manitoba safeties and have full vehicle history reports. WARRANTY AND FINANCING ARE AVAILABLE. Come visit us today at 5464 PORTAGE Ave. HEADINGLEY MB only 5 minutes west of the Perimeter hwy. We are open Monday- Friday 9 am to 6 pm SATURDAY 9 AM to 3pm after hours and on Sundays By appointment only

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Conventional Spare Tire

