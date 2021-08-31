Menu
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

274,000 KM

Details Description

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT2 CREW CAB, 6.6L LLY DURAMAX 4X4, LOADED, CLEAN!

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT2 CREW CAB, 6.6L LLY DURAMAX 4X4, LOADED, CLEAN!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

274,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7991100
  • Stock #: DWCON219
  • VIN: 1GCHK232X4F250340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DWCON219
  • Mileage 274,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $22,800 Plus PST (NO GST PAYABLE AS THIS IS A PRIVATE ESTATE CONSIGNMENT SALE) No Administration Fees!!** Free CarProof Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! **IT SO HARD TO FIND A CLEAN OLDER DURAMAX 4X4 - DON’T MISS OUT AS THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!! LOCAL ESTATE SALE - LOW KMS, LOCAL, SENIOR OWNED, 2004 ½ with the LLY DURAMAX, FULLY LOADED LEATHER, BUCKETS CONSOLE, IN AMAZING CONDITION & YES, ITS AN UNMOLESTED COMPLETELY STOCK LLY DURAMAX** Must see 2004 ½ Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty 2500HD LT2 Crew cab 4X4 Duramax (LLY) Turbo Diesel with all the premium upgrades, Nice truck and fully Loaded, LOCAL SENIOR OWNED! - 6.6L LLY Duramax Diesel (stock all original) - Allison Auto transmission - Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case - Power memory heated leather bucket seats & Console - Dual Climate control zones - Premium factory AM/FM/CD with BOSE speakers - Heated Rear Window - power extending trailer tow mirrors - Fifth Wheel Rails with trailer light wiring in box - Factory Alloys on Brand New tires (Zero Miles) - Spray-in Liner - See below for yet more info… WHAT A FIND!!! These are getting so tough to find, let alone a unmolested truck and clean, rust free condition! Local estate sale - Locally Senior Owned, an all-original unmolested LLY Duramax!! Never Modified, completely stock 2004 Chevrolet Duramax 4x4! The Truck was used to pull his camper in the summer only. This is a tough truck to find and will not last long!! Fully loaded 2500HD with Heater Leather Buckets and console, air, tilt cruise, PW, PL, PM, with Power Extending tow mirrors, full Tow Package, dual auto climate control, steering wheel controls, Auto dimming ISRV mirror, premium Bose 6 CD stereo GM On Star, fog lamps, tinted windows, spray in box liner, Fifth wheel rails, brake controller, OEM Alloy wheels with Brand New tires and so much more. Gorgeous truck in all respects. Local Rural Manitoba Senior truck with a flawless no accident history. Looks New - Must be seen - you simply can not find these trucks like this one with this history!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, and a clean Local/ Western Canadian Car Fax history report ON SALE NOW!! (Huge Value!!) trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage ave, Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!!

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

