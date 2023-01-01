$13,000+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet C4500
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$13,000
- Listing ID: 9691675
- Stock #: 518538
- VIN: 1GBE4V1E05F518538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 195,500 KM
Vehicle Description
8.1 litre gas powered, auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl.,CD stereo. Former fleet maintained utility service vehicle,safetied with 195,500kms. Equipped with ample rear shelving,cabinets, plus additional storage above front seating. An ideal setup for contractor or a good start toward a camper conversion. Only $13,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
