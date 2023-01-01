Menu
2005 Chevrolet C4500

195,500 KM

$13,000

$13,000

195,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9691675
  • Stock #: 518538
  • VIN: 1GBE4V1E05F518538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 195,500 KM

Vehicle Description

8.1 litre gas powered, auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl.,CD stereo. Former fleet maintained utility service vehicle,safetied with 195,500kms. Equipped with ample rear shelving,cabinets, plus additional storage above front seating. An ideal setup for contractor or a good start toward a camper conversion. Only $13,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

