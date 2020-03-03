Menu
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 333,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4777530
  • Stock #: 6051
  • VIN: 1GCEK19B45E207771
Exterior Colour
Summit White (White)
Interior Colour
Dark Charcoal (69)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Daytona Motors @ Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave Ph 204 981-7622 204 831-6081
2005 Silverado ExtCab 4x4 5.3 V8 at/of air tilt cruise pw pdl am/fm CD.Exc cond in and out.Runs and drives like new all hwy kms.Exc buy at $5995.and comes with a Manitoba Safety and Carfax.Ph 204 981-7622 or 204 831-6081
Vehicle price does not include PST or Gst.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Mini Overhead Console
  • Cargo area lamp
  • (2) front tow hooks
  • Key-operated spare tire lock
  • Under-body mounted winch-type spare tire carrier
  • Dual composite halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
  • Seat back stowage pockets
  • Intermittent windshield wiper system
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 5.3L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ALUMINUM BLOCK ENGINE
Safety
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Driver & right front passenger airbags w/passenger sensing system
  • Child safety seat top tether anchor
  • High/low note horn
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
  • Covered pwr point
Suspension
  • Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
  • Independent front suspension w/torsion bars
Trim
  • Colour-keyed grille surround
Windows
  • Solar-Ray tinted glass
Seating
  • Adjustable head restraints on outboard seats
  • 3-passenger folding rear bench seat
Security
  • Passlock theft-deterrent security system
Additional Features
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • HD 600 CCA 12-volt battery
  • 145-amp generator
  • 98.4 litre fuel tank
  • Aluminized stainless steel exhaust system
  • Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench
  • Single two-sided key
  • Chrome rear step bumper w/step pad
  • Black air dam
  • Colour body-side mouldings
  • Colour-keyed door sill panels
  • Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt sport steering wheel
  • Full-length colour-keyed cloth headliner
  • Lighting-inc: dome/reading w/20-second delay-off feature
  • Side-guard door beams
  • Chrome front bumper w/Spectra Gray cover
  • Swing-out rear quarter windows
  • Dual rear access doors hinged to rear of cab
  • 6.5' pickup box
  • Dual dash cup holders
  • Colour-keyed soft vinyl door trim panels-inc: carpet covered map pockets
  • Floor-mounted 2-speed transfer case
  • LS decor
  • Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, fuel level, engine temp, oil pressure, hour meter
  • Warning tones-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on
  • Driver information centre-inc: transmission overheat, low fuel, low coolant, security, oil level, oil pressure, oil change
  • Dual colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades-inc: driver storage pocket, passenger mirror, visor extenders
  • Pwr windows w/driver express-down, backlit switches, lockout feature

