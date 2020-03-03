2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Convenience Cruise Control

Mini Overhead Console

Cargo area lamp

(2) front tow hooks

Key-operated spare tire lock

Under-body mounted winch-type spare tire carrier

Dual composite halogen headlamps w/auto on/off

Seat back stowage pockets

Intermittent windshield wiper system Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

5.3L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ALUMINUM BLOCK ENGINE Safety Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver & right front passenger airbags w/passenger sensing system

Child safety seat top tether anchor

High/low note horn Power Options Pwr steering

Covered pwr point Suspension Multi-leaf spring rear suspension

Independent front suspension w/torsion bars Trim Colour-keyed grille surround Windows Solar-Ray tinted glass Seating Adjustable head restraints on outboard seats

3-passenger folding rear bench seat Security Passlock theft-deterrent security system

Additional Features Energy-absorbing steering column

Front stabilizer bar

HD 600 CCA 12-volt battery

145-amp generator

98.4 litre fuel tank

Aluminized stainless steel exhaust system

Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench

Single two-sided key

Chrome rear step bumper w/step pad

Black air dam

Colour body-side mouldings

Colour-keyed door sill panels

Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt sport steering wheel

Full-length colour-keyed cloth headliner

Lighting-inc: dome/reading w/20-second delay-off feature

Side-guard door beams

Chrome front bumper w/Spectra Gray cover

Swing-out rear quarter windows

Dual rear access doors hinged to rear of cab

6.5' pickup box

Dual dash cup holders

Colour-keyed soft vinyl door trim panels-inc: carpet covered map pockets

Floor-mounted 2-speed transfer case

LS decor

Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, fuel level, engine temp, oil pressure, hour meter

Warning tones-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on

Driver information centre-inc: transmission overheat, low fuel, low coolant, security, oil level, oil pressure, oil change

Dual colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades-inc: driver storage pocket, passenger mirror, visor extenders

Pwr windows w/driver express-down, backlit switches, lockout feature

