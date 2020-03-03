2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Mini Overhead Console
- Cargo area lamp
- (2) front tow hooks
- Key-operated spare tire lock
- Under-body mounted winch-type spare tire carrier
- Dual composite halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
- Seat back stowage pockets
- Intermittent windshield wiper system
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- 5.3L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ALUMINUM BLOCK ENGINE
- Safety
-
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Driver & right front passenger airbags w/passenger sensing system
- Child safety seat top tether anchor
- High/low note horn
- Power Options
-
- Pwr steering
- Covered pwr point
- Suspension
-
- Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
- Independent front suspension w/torsion bars
- Trim
-
- Colour-keyed grille surround
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Adjustable head restraints on outboard seats
- 3-passenger folding rear bench seat
- Security
-
- Passlock theft-deterrent security system
- Additional Features
-
- Energy-absorbing steering column
- Front stabilizer bar
- HD 600 CCA 12-volt battery
- 145-amp generator
- 98.4 litre fuel tank
- Aluminized stainless steel exhaust system
- Tools-inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench
- Single two-sided key
- Chrome rear step bumper w/step pad
- Black air dam
- Colour body-side mouldings
- Colour-keyed door sill panels
- Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt sport steering wheel
- Full-length colour-keyed cloth headliner
- Lighting-inc: dome/reading w/20-second delay-off feature
- Side-guard door beams
- Chrome front bumper w/Spectra Gray cover
- Swing-out rear quarter windows
- Dual rear access doors hinged to rear of cab
- 6.5' pickup box
- Dual dash cup holders
- Colour-keyed soft vinyl door trim panels-inc: carpet covered map pockets
- Floor-mounted 2-speed transfer case
- LS decor
- Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, fuel level, engine temp, oil pressure, hour meter
- Warning tones-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on
- Driver information centre-inc: transmission overheat, low fuel, low coolant, security, oil level, oil pressure, oil change
- Dual colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades-inc: driver storage pocket, passenger mirror, visor extenders
- Pwr windows w/driver express-down, backlit switches, lockout feature
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.