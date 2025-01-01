$39,800+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet SSR
OVER 400HP 6.0LS2 V8, RETRO HARD TOP CONV, AS NEW!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ricochet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CW7541
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $39,800*** Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, ALL TRADES CONSIDERED!
MUST SEE - TRULY BETTER THAN NEW IN ALL RESPECTS. RARE 2005 CHEVROLET SSR RETRO HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE, FACTORY 400HP 6.0L LS2 V8. SUPER RARE & FLAWLESS WITH A PERFECT HISTORY & LOTS OF NICE EXTRAS COMPLETED
- 6.0L LS2 VORTEC V8 (OVER 400HP & 405TQ WITH THE UPGRADED EXHAUST - SAME AS THE CORVETTE!!)
- Four-speed automatic with a rear-wheel-drive configuration
- UPGRADED CORSA PERFORMANCE EXHAUST (SOUNDS NICE!!)
- Power Retractable Hard Top
- Power & Heated Memory Leather power seating
- Premium Stereo (AM/FM stereo CD, Bose premium 6-speaker sound system w/275 watts)
- Preferred Equipment group with driver convenience pkg (driver seat, exterior rearview mirror, & brake pedal memory)
- Electrochromic inside rearview mirror w/HomeLink
- Full Gage Package
- HID Headlights
- Windscreen
- Satin & chrome appearance Package
- Satin chrome appearance engine cover insert
- Custom Hand painted pinstripes
- Rear Sport Spoiler
- Removable Matching truck Luggage
- Satin chrome side steps.
- Satin chrome Wheel package with Newer Continental Performance tires
- Truly immaculate condition
- ONLY 56k KMS with a Perfect History
- Read below for more info...
**RICOCHET SILVER , POWER RETRACATABLE HARD TOP, EBONY HEATED LEATHER, OVER 400HP AND LOW LOW KMS! IMPRESSIVE, IMMACULATE CONDITION!! ** WOW!! is the only way to describe this flawless & top of the line **VERY RARE/HARD TO FIND 2005 Chevrolet SSR Retro Hard top convertible. This baby should be part of someone's collection!! This is truly a must see/must drive Retro Rod with a 6.0L LS2 VORTEC V8 (OVER 400HP & 405TQ WITH THE UPGRADED EXHAUST - SAME AS THE CORVETTE!!) matched to a race ready 4 Speed Auto transmission. Like new with a perfect well serviced history that is fully loaded with all options, lots of extras and finished beautifully with the Ebony leather interior. Fully equipped with Power retractable hard top, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Power heated memory leather seating, Buckets/full console, premium Bose Stereo, Carbon Fiber interior and running board package, tinted windows, fog lamps, HID headlamps, Dual upgraded Corsa Performance chrome tipped exhaust, OEM 20 inch Satin chrome Wheel package with Newer Continental Performance tires and so much more. What a gorgeous ride!! and best of all it only has 56K kms and has been meticulously maintained with pride of ownership very evident - as nice as new - None nicer!!
Classic cars have proven to be among the most resilient and rewarding investments in recent years and represents better than $$ in the bank and certainly a lot more fun. Ready to make an investment you can enjoy? Please contact one of our expert sales consultants for more information. They will be happy to give you a complete walk-around, supply you with a more detailed description, and answer any questions you may have. Buy with confidence.
Comes with a detailed no accident certified car Fax history report and a fresh Manitoba safety Certification. What a Great find - stunning, must be seen!! What a Great find - stunning, must be seen!! Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it in our climate-controlled showroom where it is on display!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.
Our sports cars are now available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private viewing.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
