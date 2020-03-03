2005 Ford F-150

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- 4.6L EFI SOHC 16-VALVE V8 ENGINE
- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- Spare tire lock
- (2) rear cupholders
- Driver & front passenger grab handles
- Speed-dependent interval wipers
- Outside temperature & compass
- (2) instrument panel cupholders
- Colour-coordinated carpeted front/throw-in rear floor mats
- Comfort
- glove box
- Overhead rail system w/large storage bin
- Rear dome lamp
- Manual air conditioning
- Power Options
- Pwr steering
- Pwr windows w/driver-side one-touch down
- Delayed accessory pwr
- Safety
- Pwr front/rear disc brakes
- Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
- Security
- SecuriLock anti-theft ignition (PATS)
- Seating
- Front seat centre 2-point lap belt
- 3-point safety belts at all rear seat positions
- Matching rear flip-up 60/40 split bench seat
- Exterior
- Front black lower valence & body colour fascia
- Windows
- Rear window privacy glass
- Trim
- Body colour grille surround w/black "honeycomb" insert
- Additional Features
- SPEED CONTROL
- 72 amp-hour maintenance-free battery
- Cargo box lamp
- Fixed rear window
- Black door & tailgate handles
- Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
- Dual rear grab handles
- Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps
- (4) full-size doors
- Colour-coordinated carpet
- Front outboard non-SIR restraints
- HD shock absorbers
- Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
- Display centre-inc: warning messages & text functions
- Front/rear stone cuffs
- Driver & front passenger sunvisors w/covered mirrors
- Chrome front/rear step bumper
- 113 litre fuel tank
- Gauges-inc: fuel, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
- Interior lights-inc: front dome lamp, (2) map lights
- 5-1/2' pickup box w/(4) tie-down hooks
- Front outboard 3-point safety belts w/height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors-inc: auto lock feature for child seat
