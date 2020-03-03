Menu
2005 Ford F-150

XLT

2005 Ford F-150

XLT

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 282,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4811736
  • Stock #: 6008
  • VIN: 1FTRW12W35KD78192
Exterior Colour
Med Wedgewood Blue Metallic (Blue)
Interior Colour
Tan (W)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Daytona Motors@ Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave Ph204 391-9191 or 204 831-6081 2005 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew 4 door crew cab 2 wheel drive 5.0 litre V8 Automatic loaded with options including retracting tonneau cover Michelin Tires.Runs and drives like new exc.cond.in and out.Sale priced at only $5995.Please Call David at 204 981-7622 or 831-6081 to make an appointment for viewing and test drive.This truck comeswith a Manitoba Safety and Carfax.Please Note price does not include PST or GST. Dealer permit # 9857

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 4.6L EFI SOHC 16-VALVE V8 ENGINE
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Spare tire lock
  • (2) rear cupholders
  • Driver & front passenger grab handles
  • Speed-dependent interval wipers
  • Outside temperature & compass
  • (2) instrument panel cupholders
  • Colour-coordinated carpeted front/throw-in rear floor mats
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Overhead rail system w/large storage bin
  • Rear dome lamp
  • Manual air conditioning
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
  • Pwr windows w/driver-side one-touch down
  • Delayed accessory pwr
Safety
  • Pwr front/rear disc brakes
  • Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Security
  • SecuriLock anti-theft ignition (PATS)
Seating
  • Front seat centre 2-point lap belt
  • 3-point safety belts at all rear seat positions
  • Matching rear flip-up 60/40 split bench seat
Exterior
  • Front black lower valence & body colour fascia
Windows
  • Rear window privacy glass
Trim
  • Body colour grille surround w/black "honeycomb" insert
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • 72 amp-hour maintenance-free battery
  • Cargo box lamp
  • Fixed rear window
  • Black door & tailgate handles
  • Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
  • Dual rear grab handles
  • Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps
  • (4) full-size doors
  • Colour-coordinated carpet
  • Front outboard non-SIR restraints
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
  • Display centre-inc: warning messages & text functions
  • Front/rear stone cuffs
  • Driver & front passenger sunvisors w/covered mirrors
  • Chrome front/rear step bumper
  • 113 litre fuel tank
  • Gauges-inc: fuel, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
  • Interior lights-inc: front dome lamp, (2) map lights
  • 5-1/2' pickup box w/(4) tie-down hooks
  • Front outboard 3-point safety belts w/height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors-inc: auto lock feature for child seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

