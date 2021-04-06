Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Econoline

249,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Headingley Auto Group

204-831-6081

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Econoline

2006 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E250

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E250

Location

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-6081

  1. 6961952
  2. 6961952
  3. 6961952
  4. 6961952
  5. 6961952
  6. 6961952
  7. 6961952
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

249,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6961952
  • Stock #: 6122
  • VIN: 1FTNE24W46HA28430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6122
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Daytona Motors @ Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave PH 204 391-9191 2006 Ford Econoline E250 cargo van economical 4.6 V8 automatic with ice cold a/c.Nice shape in and out equipped with ladder rack and shelving .This well maintained van comes with Manitoba Safety and Carfax with clear title. For more info or to book an appointment for viewing and test drive please call David @ 204 391-9191. Price does not include PST or GST.Dealer# 9857

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Headingley Auto Group

2006 Ford Econoline ...
 249,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 374,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2013 RAM Cargo Van C/V
 149,900 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-6081

Quick Links
Directions Inventory