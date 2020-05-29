+ taxes & licensing
204-831-6081
4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6
204-831-6081
+ taxes & licensing
Daytona Motors @ Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave Ph 204 391-9191 or 204 831-6081 2006 Ford Mustang convertible 4.0 V6 5spd manual trans a/c pw pdl dual exhaust leather interior new tires.Very sharp car sale priced at $7955.This vehicle comes with a Manitoba Safety and Carfax.View at Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave Ph David at 204 391-9191 for more info or to book an appointment for viewing and test drive.Please note that price does not include PST or GST. Dealer permit #9857
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6