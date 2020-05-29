Menu
2006 Ford Mustang

2006 Ford Mustang

2006 Ford Mustang

  214,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5085936
  Stock #: 5941
  VIN: 1ZVFT84N965198558
Exterior Colour
Vista Blue Metallic (Blue)
Interior Colour
Dark Charcoal (W)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder

Daytona Motors @ Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave Ph 204 391-9191 or 204 831-6081 2006 Ford Mustang convertible 4.0 V6 5spd manual trans a/c pw pdl dual exhaust leather interior new tires.Very sharp car sale priced at $7955.This vehicle comes with a Manitoba Safety and Carfax.View at Headingley Auto Group 4251 Portage Ave Ph David at 204 391-9191 for more info or to book an appointment for viewing and test drive.Please note that price does not include PST or GST. Dealer permit #9857

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Complex reflector halogen headlamps
  • Front door map pockets
  • (2) cup holders
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front air conditioning
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Auxiliary pwr point
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Safety
  • Driver & front passenger airbags
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • Manual 3-point safety belts in all seating positions
Additional Features
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Colour-keyed rocker mouldings
  • Driver footrest
  • Battery saver feature
  • Sun visors w/vanity mirrors
  • Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
  • Convertible top w/boot
  • Pwr outside mirrors
  • Front centre console w/armrest & storage
  • Chrome accent instrument gauge cluster & air registers
  • Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger one-touch up/down
  • Belt Minder
  • 3-link rear suspension-inc: coil springs
  • 4.0 SOHC V6 engine
  • MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: anti-roll bar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Headingley Auto Group

Headingley Auto Group

4251 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1C6

204-831-XXXX

204-831-6081

