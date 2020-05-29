2006 Ford Mustang

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE Convenience Tilt Steering Column

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Complex reflector halogen headlamps

Front door map pockets

(2) cup holders Exterior Rear Spoiler Comfort Illuminated Entry

Front air conditioning Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Rear Bench Seat Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Auxiliary pwr point Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Safety Driver & front passenger airbags

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)

Manual 3-point safety belts in all seating positions

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system

SPEED CONTROL

Colour-keyed rocker mouldings

Driver footrest

Battery saver feature

Sun visors w/vanity mirrors

Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes

Convertible top w/boot

Pwr outside mirrors

Front centre console w/armrest & storage

Chrome accent instrument gauge cluster & air registers

Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger one-touch up/down

Belt Minder

3-link rear suspension-inc: coil springs

4.0 SOHC V6 engine

MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: anti-roll bar

