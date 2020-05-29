+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
+ taxes & licensing
**Cash Price: $59,800. (No Finance credit is Available for this Unit) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS WITH ONLY 61K PAMPERED KMS - YES ONLY 61K KMS - NEED WE SAY MORE!! TRULY FLAWLESS & STUNNING IN EVERY RESPECT - 2006 MERCEDES-BENZ CL65 AMG V12 BI-TURBO SUPER COUPE - A TRUE MUSCLE MANIA IN A MINT, LUXURY PACKAGE WITH ONLY 61K ORIGINAL AND PAMPERED KMS!! THIS CAR IS ONE OF ONLY 52 HAND BUILT IN 2006 AND IT SOLD FOR $256,000 IN 2006 (THAT IS EQUIVALENT TO $326,000 IN TODAY'S $$ WITH INFLATION!!) THAT'S RIGHT, YOU CAN SAVE CLOSE TO $275,000 TO REPLACE IT WITH AN EQUIVALENT NEW ONE TODAY AND IT ONLY HAS 61K KMS!! A TRUE SUPERCAR!! IT'S FAST - REFINED - CAPABLE - HAS RAW POWER + SUPPLE LUXURY. - Twin-turbocharged, 36-valve, 6.0L V12 (A crazy 604 hp @ 4,800 rpm & 738 lb-ft of torque @ 2,000 rpm!!) - 5-speed automatic with manumatic shifting - Full AMG Sport Package - Nappa Leather Interior with Wood Trim - Heated and Ventilated Seats - 2 Way Power Sunroof - Cruise Control - Electric Trunk - Soft Close Doors - Active Body Control with Hydraulic Suspension - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Navigation System - Premium Audio System - 10-Spoke two-piece AMG wheels, which are fitted with Michelin Performance tires - Locally Owned and babied - Recent Service and full inspection completed at Mercedes-Benz Winnipeg - Too much more to list, read below... I’m sure you’ve heard the Chuck Norris joke by now: when Chuck Norris does push-ups he isn’t lifting himself up, he’s pushing the earth down. Well, if Chuck Norris was a car he would be this 2006 Mercedes CL65 AMG. This CL65 AMG doesn’t move forward, it makes the earth move backwards, and with 738 lb-ft of torque it creates its own gravitational pull that keeps the moon and stars aligned. While this wasn’t the most powerful engine of the era, losing out to such supercars as the Ferrari Enzo, and the McLaren F1, it manages a “respectable” 604 HP from its Bi-Turbo, 6.0L hand-built V12 that was the base for the outrageous Pagani Zonda. Oh, and it seats four people very comfortably, and has heated and ventilated seats – none of those other supercars can lay claim to that. It could have produced more torque, but the engineers at Mercedes deliberately limited it to 738 Lbs-ft to prevent it from demolishing the transmission as if it had received a roundhouse kick from Mr. Norris himself. This hyper-luxury four-seater will accelerate as fast to hundred km/h as it depreciated from its price when new. It will boost to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, a tenth of a second less than the 2005 Ford GT! Considering it has depreciated from a whopping $256,000 cost when new in 2006 to something akin to a loaded-up Honda Accord today, this car also screams… huge value!! especially if you are a collector of fine automobiles as this is one of only 52 produced in 2006. ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS AND EQUIPPED WITH PRACTICALLY EVERY AVAILABLE OPTION. THIS IS EVERYONE'S DREAM CAR AND YES IT WAS $256,000 NEW IN 2006. MUST SEE, 2006 BRILLIANT CHAMPAIGN METALLIC MERCEDES-BENZ CL65 AMG - This stunningly stylish luxury SUPER COUPE coupe is the epitome of speed, style and sophistication. The AMG engine is hand assembled and signed by the technician who built it. It's Twin-turbocharged, 36-valve, 6.0L V12, produces a crazy 604 hp @ 4,800 rpm & 738 lb-ft of torque @ ONLY 2,000 rpm, and capable of Zero to 60 mph: 4.1 sec, Zero to 100 mph: 9.9 sec , Standing ¼-mile: 12.7 sec @ 116 mph and Top speed (governor limited): 155 mph (and is said to be capable of if, Unrestrained, can run to an intoxicating unknown mid 200's mph (per Mercedes) but is electronically limited to 155 mph) It's really nuts!! This was the first AMG to redefine luxury and true super-car performance. It is as exhilarating today as any new real super-car at a small fraction of the cost Truly Exhilarating and potent luxury specialty sports car. Very Rare find and... it's LOADED! This beauty is a must have - must see car. If you've ever owned a Mercedes you'll get it!! The obvious features include AMG-branded heated leather 14-way power sport seats, an Alcantara headliner, dual zone automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel with AMG speedshift, 10-speaker Bose surround sound system, navigation, a power rear sunshade, power glass sunroof, Parktronic parking assistance, and much more. Instrumentation includes a 220 mph speedometer - It really has everything. IMMACULATE condition inside and out! Pride of ownership is very evident. Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification and a Clean CARFAX Certified history. Selling at a very small fraction of the new MRSP (for this trim level and options it was OVER $256,000 New, which is equivalent to $326,000 IN TODAY'S $$!!!). READY FOR SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1