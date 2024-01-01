$15,800+ tax & licensing
2006 Pontiac Solstice
LOADED, ONLY 44K KMS, PERFECT LOCAL MB HISTORY!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Liquid Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # CW7402
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $15,800. Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!! Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!
WHAT A GREAT FIND! VERY LOW KM LOCAL 1-OWNER MANITOBA SPORTS CAR WITH A CLEAN NO-ACCIDENT HITORY! GET YOUR HANDS ON THIS BEAUTIFULFUN SUMMER CAR THATS ONLY GOING UP IN VALUE! GET IT WHILE YOU CAN AS THIS SPORTY PONTIAC SOLSTICE CONVERTIBLE IS EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, VERY WELL EQUIPPED AND READY FOR ITS NEW HOME!!
- 2.4 L DOHC 16-valve inline-4 cyl
- 5 speed Manual Aisin transmission
- limited-slip differential
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Sport Bucket seats with full center console
- Easy and quick folding Black convertible Soft Top
- Air conditioning
- Full Power Group
- Premium upgraded aftermarket stereo
- Remote Entry
- Fog lights
- Sport Tuned Suspension
- 18" Sport Aluminum Alloys riding on Near New Goodyear tires
- Read below for more info...
The 2006 Pontiac Solstice Roadster is truly one of the finest sculpted roadsters around with its organic and curvy flanks (hint of vintage Jaguars) and with its mesh grill, Black convertible top, and 18-inch Aluminum Alloy wheels. It looks especially fetching. Austin Powers would call this car dead sexy, baby... Must be seen gorgeous car with the 2.4 L DOHC 16-valve inline-4, aluminum block and head producing a respectable 177HP/166TQ which propels this rear-drive roadster with lots of pep! This baby comes loaded with 18-inch sport Aluminum wheels, all power options, Aftermarket Kenwood premium CD stereo, 5 speed Manual Aisin transmission, remote entry and much more. Exceptionally clean condition with only 44K kms Local no-accident 1-owner Manitoba history, this car is a GEM!! Now is your chance to get in the driver's seat of a real sports car without having to rob the bank. For the car enthusiast, this car is a perfect example of a great American sport car and was the same car that was available in some European markets as the Opel GT and is a very rare and desired ride. The Pontiac Solstice delivers super fun and performance for the price of a compact car and represent a great investment as they are only going up in value!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety Certification and a clean, No Accident 1-owner Manitoba CarFax certified history report. What a Great find - stunning, must be seen!! Ready for sale now (Huge Value!!) Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. This Car is located in Winnipeg Manitoba however we can have it shipped anywhere in North America relatively inexpensively.
**Our sports cars are now available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private viewing. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information**
